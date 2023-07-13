A League of Their Own: Prime Video Exec Teases Series Could Go Beyond Shortened Season 2

The story of A League of Their Own has lived on in recent years, with the beloved sports comedy being turned into a live-action series on Prime Video. After Season 1 of the A League of Their Own series premiered to critical and fan acclaim, the series was eventually renewed for more episodes after a lengthy wait. To the surprise of many fans, Season 2 of A League of Their Own will be condensed down to only four episodes — but according to Amazon Studios Television exec Vernon Sanders, that might not entirely spell the end of the show.

"I'm one of those people that believes that if magic happens and we get a great response, this doesn't necessarily have to be the end," Sanders revealed in a recent interview with The Wrap. "It will totally depend on how it performs and how the cast and creators all decide they want to revisit it if they do. So let's hope we get that big audience."

"Doing a big ensemble period piece, at the scale and level of Season One was both really gratifying but challenging. And we had a conversation with the producers about how can we bring that back but do it in a way that perhaps was a little more cost-constrained," he added. "And the producers came back to us and said, 'What if we did it as a limited series?' And we jumped at the chance and they've arced out something that we think is really dynamic. So I think the proof will be in the pudding."

How Many Episodes Will A League of Their Own Season 2 Have?

As mentioned above, Season 2 of A League of Their Own will only have four episodes, a decision that was made after months of negotiations with Sony Pictures Television, including efforts to lower the show's licensing fee, and new deals needing to be signed for the series' cast.

"We're deeply proud of the work that Abbi, Will, the cast, and crew have done reimagining A League of Their Own which has produced an incredibly loyal fan base as well as achieved numerous, well-deserved recognitions and accolades," said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon and MGM Studios. "After hearing what Abbi, Will, and the writing team have planned for the new story within this wonderful series, we are excited for our fans to see what comes next."

"Making this show and seeing the impact it has had in the world has been an incredible joy," said Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson. "While obviously, we were hoping for eleven seasons, we're grateful to be able to continue to tell the story of these characters and this world."

What Is A League of Their Own About?

A League of Their Own, set in 1943, is about the formation of the Rockford Peaches, a women's team in the nascent All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. While her husband is away at war, Carson Shaw (Abbi Jacobson) leaves her small town life to pursue her dream of playing professional baseball. Maxine Chapman (Chanté Adams) is an African-American woman obsessed with baseball, who cannot even get people to allow her to try out and struggles to get considered for any baseball team. The series also stars D'Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roberta Colindrez, Kelly McCormack, Priscilla Delgado, Molly Ephraim, Melanie Field, and Kate Berlant. The series is co-created by Jacobson and Graham, who also worked on Prime Video's recent Daisy Jones & The Six adaptation.

How do you feel about A League of Their Own getting renewed for a shortened second season? Do you hope the series continues beyond that? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The first season of A League of Their Own is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video.