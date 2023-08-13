Red, White & Royal Blue Rockets to #1 Movie on Prime Video

The new rom-com Red, White, & Royal Blue is now the number one movie on Prime Video. The film, which is based on Casey McQuiston's critically acclaimed bestselling novel of the same name, is currently shown on Prime Video's "Amazon Originals and Exclusives" section of the landing page as being the number one film on the service, ahead of Knock at the Cabin, Destination NBA, Air, Jurassic World: Dominion, and Bros. Red, White, & Royal Blue debuted on the platform on August 11th.

"I never imagined I'd read a book with a queer Latine character at the center—a character who is smart and passionate and flawed and hopeful," director Matthew López said in a previously interview with Glamour. "I think having this book in my life when I was younger might have made it a little easier. I knew immediately that I wanted to bring it to the screen."

(Photo: Prime Video)

He added, "We were all aware that we wanted to make one a classic rom com but with a sort of new spin. Matthew's a very sensitive, very feeling person, and we obviously wanted to inject our movie with that kind of emotionality. He had a great balance in being able to facilitate both lightness and emotion within his work."

What Is Red, White & Royal Blue About?

In Red, White, & Royal Blue, Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the son of the first woman President of the United States (Uma Thurman), and Britain's Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) have a lot in common: stunning good looks, undeniable charisma, international popularity…and a total disdain for each other. Separated by an ocean, their long-running feud hasn't really been an issue, until a disastrous—and very public—altercation at a royal event becomes tabloid fodder driving a potential wedge in U.S./British relations at the worst possible time. Going into damage control mode, their powerful families and respective handlers force the two rivals into a staged "truce." But as Alex and Henry's icy relationship unexpectedly begins to thaw into a tentative friendship, the friction that existed between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected.

Based on Casey McQuiston's critically acclaimed New York Times bestseller, Red, White & Royal Blue marks the feature film writing and directing debut of Tony Award-winning playwright Matthew López (The Inheritance).

Will There Be a Sequel to Red, White & Royal Blue?

It's clear that the new film has become a sensation among viewers, prompting the question of whether there will be a sequel. It's something that López addressed in comments to GLAAD (via Town & Country).

"The reason my agent sent me the book is he thought maybe I'd want to turn it into a musical," Lopez said. "I don't see it working as a musical, but maybe that's because I know it too well as a movie – maybe I'm wrong about that. I reserved the right to be wrong about that… especially if the price is right."

The book's author has also indicated that there could be more stories set in the same world.

"I will say that I have plenty of ideas for stories set in this world and would love a chance to explore one of them some day. I would be surprised if you've seen the last of Alex and Henry," McQuiston said.

Red, White & Royal Blue is now streaming on Prime Video.