Good Omens Season 2 Debuts As #1 Comedy on Prime Video

The second season of Good Omens is now streaming on Prime Video, and the fact that it ends on a pretty big cliffhanger has left some fans extremely nervous. Good Omens author and series writer Neil Gaiman has explained that the second season is actually a bridge between the book and his original sequel idea, and that he already has the third season mapped out. However, Prime Video has yet to announce another season, and Gaiman has said it needs fans' help in order to be renewed. Well, fans can rest a little easier, because the official Good Omens account took to social media yesterday to reveal the show is currently the number one comedy on the streaming site. While there's still no word on a renewal (and there probably won't be until the WGA and SAG strikes are over), it's a relief to know Good Omens' second season is doing well.

"Ineffably amusing indeed! Cheers to Good Omens Season 2 debuting as the #1 Comedy on @primevideo," Prime shared. Hilariously, many fans have taken to the comments to question the use of "comedy" considering the season ended on a pretty devastating cliffhanger.

"COMEDY? Are you guys joking or what? Cause I want to throw myself off a cliff," one fan joked. "I was so funny that I couldn't stop crying for 15 minutes, and I thought about the last episode all week," another added. However, some fans are defending the show's comedy status. "Yall completely forgot this was a comedy just because of a closing scene???? If 90% of it is comedic, it's a comedy. Comedies also have emotional moments. I was sad too but yall are REALLY saying this isn't a comedy for the last 15 mins of the show????" one fan argued. You can check out the post below:

Michael Sheen and David Tennant on Good Omens Season 3:

ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Tennant and Sheen before the SAG strike, and they addressed the possibility of a third season.

"Well, it's not in our gift," Tennant said when asked if fans will be seeing Crowley and Aziraphale again. "Yeah. If it was up to us, that would be one thing, but..." Sheen added. "I mean, hopefully, let's just hope that enough people watch Season 2 to make it ineffable," he joked, using the show's famous line. "Inevitable," he coyly corrected.

We also asked the duo if there are any time periods they would want to explore in Season 3.

"Well, there's lots, isn't there?" Sheen replied. "There's all sorts of possibilities, aren't there?" Tennant added. "I mean, we love doing those different time period scenes as well," Sheen continued. "They're such fun to do ... Partly because of the dressing up nature of it, but also because it does show little bits of the relationship and little aspects of the characters and how they've developed. And it's so wonderful to do."

"It might be nice to see '80s Aziraphale and Crowley," Tennant chimed in. "Oh yes," Sheen agreed. "I'd almost certainly be dressed as some sort of Gordon Gekko [Michael Douglas in Wall Street] figure," Tennant shared. "And I would be very [the British pop group] Haircut 100," Sheen suggested.

We also threw out the suggestion of Flock of Seagulls, which was another '80s band with a signature hairstyle. "That would be him. He'd have the Flock of Seagulls haircut," Sheen said of Tennant.

Good Omens Season 2 is now streaming on Prime.