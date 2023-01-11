Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune Renewed By ABC

Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune have been renewed by ABC for five-years each. The move was announced by the network today and Deadline received reports of the length of the renewals. As evening syndication standards, it's not exactly surprising to see both of them get boosted again. However, in a changing TV landscape that has to deal with streaming and audiences aging, it's a sign of stability that a lot of audiences won't really object to. Encouragingly for CBS Media Ventures and Sony, the hosting situation around the quiz show has been very positive with viewership. The people sitting at home approve of the two hosts and new formats that help keep things fresh. Check out what the executives had to say.

"Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! are the crown jewels of syndication, drawing larger audiences than almost every prime-time broadcast show," Steve LoCascio, President of CBS Media Ventures explained. "This new deal is a testament to the power of these shows and the power of broadcast television. Viewers and advertisers alike love these shows, and we are excited that this deal continues the legacy of these brands for years to come."

"We are thrilled to extend our long-running relationship with Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune," added Debra O'Connell, president, Disney Networks. "These beloved shows are national treasures that we are proud to bring into the top local markets in the country along with ABC's award-winning, market-leading news and entertainment programming."

Improved Jeopardy! Tournament Formats

Tournament of Champions got a refresh last year and people seemed to love Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik as the hosts for a big TV event. So many familiar faces turned up that it made the contest feel very special for the audience. Here's what they did a little differently.

"The prestigious 10-day event is divided into three segments: quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals. During the first week of the tournament, three contestants will compete each day in the quarterfinals. Winners of the quarterfinals – as well as four Wild Card players who hold the highest scores among non-winners – will all advance into the semifinals during the second week of the tournament. The three players who win the semifinals will face off in the two-day finals for the Grand Champion title and the $250,000 payday."

