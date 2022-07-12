Abbott Elementary Fans Celebrate Quinta Brunson's Emmy Nomination

Abbott Elementary has secured a bunch of Emmy nominations and the fans are celebrating Quinta Brunson's success. Rising to fame from online videos, it only makes sense that people on social media would be showing their appreciation for the comedian. Her ABC series spread like no other show over the course of this year. Word of mouth about the comedy show took on a brand new level as people shared their impressions of the refreshing show. Abbott also stars Tyler James Williams, Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James, and Chris Perfetti. In the crowded realm of broadcast television, the series secured a second season and a glowing endorsement from ABC executives when the announcement was made. Check out some of the best reactions to the Emmy noms right here.

Here's a synopsis of Abbott Elementary Season 1: "A workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal —as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children."

