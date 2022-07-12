Abbott Elementary Fans Celebrate Quinta Brunson's Emmy Nomination
Abbott Elementary has secured a bunch of Emmy nominations and the fans are celebrating Quinta Brunson's success. Rising to fame from online videos, it only makes sense that people on social media would be showing their appreciation for the comedian. Her ABC series spread like no other show over the course of this year. Word of mouth about the comedy show took on a brand new level as people shared their impressions of the refreshing show. Abbott also stars Tyler James Williams, Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James, and Chris Perfetti. In the crowded realm of broadcast television, the series secured a second season and a glowing endorsement from ABC executives when the announcement was made. Check out some of the best reactions to the Emmy noms right here.
Here's a synopsis of Abbott Elementary Season 1: "A workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal —as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children."
Congratulations to @quintabrunson on her #Emmy Nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series! 👏 #AbbottElementary #EmmyNoms pic.twitter.com/S1DrH3qB0l— Abbott Elementary (@AbbottElemABC) July 12, 2022
Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James, Tyler James Williams AND Abbott Elementary as a show snagged #EmmyNoms.
Oh, it’s UP! Abbott Hive, we LIVE!!! pic.twitter.com/9UrhGfXgku— why am I getting so much backlash? (@TheGreatIsNate) July 12, 2022
It’s looking like Abbott Elementary will definitely sweep at the #Emmys! I’m so happy for Quinta Brunson!— 𝙱𝚎𝚌𝚌𝚊. (@MJFINESSELOVER) July 12, 2022
we witnessed Quinta Brunson go from “oh he got money!” meme to working for BuzzFeed, to Abbott Elementary to being an Emmy nominee and i love that! https://t.co/jtSu9DyFOK— chu (@chuuzus) July 12, 2022
Can't wait for Quinta & Sheryl Lee Ralph to win #EmmyNoms— jujoffer (@jujoffer) July 12, 2022
quinta nom oh abbott elementary is here to stay theyre getting the modern family effect pic.twitter.com/rUFbCOIBDp— cay (@koralinadean) July 12, 2022
abbott elementary performing even better than expected in emmy nominations and both janelle james and sheryl lee ralph both getting nominated is most pleasing to me. no complaints. quinta brunson, you will always be famous. pic.twitter.com/OVswy0FQza— 👨🏻💻 (@naurveen) July 12, 2022
Quinta Brunson, Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Tyler James Williams have all just become first-time Emmy nominees for Abbott Elementary. we absolutely love to see it! pic.twitter.com/VIo1RZmIHz— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) July 12, 2022
#AbbottElementary is honored to receive an #Emmy Nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series! #EmmyNoms pic.twitter.com/qr0049bSSd— Abbott Elementary (@AbbottElemABC) July 12, 2022