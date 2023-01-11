Abbott Elementary Creator Quinta Brunson Celebrates SAG and WAG Awards Nominations

Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson is celebrating all the awards success coming the show's way. On Twitter, she talked about the Screen Actor's Guild Award nominations for the show by itself. Then the hair and makeup team got individual shout outs. Also, the writing staff for Abbott is up for a couple of Writer's Guild of America Awards. This all comes after the ABC sitcom took home multiple Golden Globes. It feels like everything is coming up Abbott after all the success and Brunson is moved by all the positive coverage and messages from fans. Check out what else the comedian had to say on Twitter down below!

She shared, "wild 24 hours! golden globes for Abbott, Tyler and myself (thankful) Sag nominations for Abbott (thank you SAG!) The Abbott Hair and Makeup team are nominited for the SGA's and we are so proud of them and last but not least- Abbott Elementary has been renewed for season 3! celebrate with us tonight by watching an all new episode of Abbott, tonight at 9pm on ABC! One more- the Abbott Elementary writing staff, has been nominated for two WGA awards! They are true geniuses and I could not be more happy and proud."

wild 24 hours!

golden globes for Abbott, Tyler and myself (thankful)

Sag nominations for Abbott (thank you SAG!)

The Abbott Hair and Makeup team are nominited for the SGA's and we are so proud of them 🥺

and last but not least-



Abbott Elementary has been renewed for season 3! — quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) January 11, 2023

Abbott Elementary Renewed For Season 3

"This renewal is a richly deserved feather in the cap of Quinta Brunson, [executive producers] Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Randall Einhorn, as well as the rest of the cast and crew of Abbott Elementary," Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group said. "Each week, this talented group of artists celebrates true unsung heroes — public school teachers. And for some extra icing on the renewal cake, our favorite group of teachers was honored this morning with two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations and last night with three Golden Globe Awards. Abbott Elementary is the gift that keeps on giving, and I look forward to many more magnificent episodes of this brilliant, authentic, and just plain funny series."

ABC sent out a description for Abbott Elementary's first season: "A workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal —as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children."

Will you be watching tonight? Let us know down below!