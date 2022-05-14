ABC Orders The Rookie Spinoff, Plus New Series Starring Hilary Swank & Gina Rodriguez

✖

ABC is adding to its 2022-2023 slate with a spinoff of The Rookie and new series featuring Hilary Swank and Gina Rodriguez. The Rookie: Feds is the name of the spinoff starring Niecy Nash-Betts, and viewers got a peek at it during a two-episode backdoor pilot during Season 4 of The Rookie. Hilary Swank will star in the drama Alaska, where she's a disgraced New York reporter that gets a new job at an Anchorage, Alaska newspaper. Not Dead Yet is a new comedy featuring Gina Rodriguez as a newly single self-described "disaster" who gets a job writing obituaries.

Niecy Nash-Betts is Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy on The Rookie: Feds. Alexi Hawley (The Rookie) and Terence Paul Winter co-created the new spinoff and are also executive producing. Mark Gordon, Nash-Betts, The Rookie star Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, and Corey Miller are also executive producers. Joining Nash-Betts in the cast are Frankie Faison as Christopher "Cutty" Clark and Felix Solis as Special Agent Matthew Garza.

Hilary Swank stars as Eileen Fitzgerald, who Variety describes as "a recently disgraced reporter who leaves her high-profile New York life behind to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage on a journey to find both personal and professional redemption." Swank's co-stars are Jeff Perry as Stanley Cornik, Matt Malloy as Bob Young, Meredith Holzman as Claire Muncy, Grace Dove as Rosalind "Roz" Friendly, Pablo Castelblanco as Gabriel Martin, Ami Park as Jieun Park, and Craig Frank as Austin Greene. Alaska is created by Tom McCarthy, who along with directing the pilot, also serves as executive producer along with Swank, Melissa Wells, Bert Salke, and Kyle Hopkins, and Ryan Binkley of Anchorage Daily News.

Not Dead Yet is an adaptation of Confessions of a 40-something F**k Up by Alexandra Potter. The comedy follows Nell Stevens (Rodriguez), a broke and newly single self-described disaster, working to restart the life and career she left behind 10 years ago. When she lands the only job she can find – writing obituaries – Nell starts getting life advice from an unlikely source. The cast includes Joshua Banday as Dennis and Angela Gibbs as Cricket. David Windsor and Casey Johnson are creators and executive producers. Rodriguez executive produces in addition to starring. McG, Mary Viola, and Corey Marsh of Wonderland Sound and Vision also executive produce. The pilot was directed by Dean Holland.