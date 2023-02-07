Star Wars: The Mandalorian to Air on ABC, Freeform, and FX

Star Wars' The Mandalorian was one of the flagship TV series that helped launch the streaming service Disney+, but for those fans who have opted not to sign up for the platform in the years since its debut, you'll be able to check out the first episode later this month on linear networks. ABC, Freeform, and FX will all be airing the debut episode of the series, "Chapter 1: The Mandalorian," the week leading up to the Season 3 premiere of The Mandalorian on Disney+. The series premiere of The Mandalorian will air on these networks on February 24th at 8 p.m. ET.

The episode is described, "In the lawless aftermath of the collapse of the Galactic Empire, an armored bounty hunter known only as the Mandalorian takes on a well-paying yet cryptic assignment."

The upcoming Season 3 of the series is described, "The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together."

The series stars Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow, and Giancarlo Esposito.

The directors of the eight-episode Season 3 include Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey, and Bryce Dallas Howard. Jon Favreau is the showrunner/head writer and serves as an executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are co-executive producers.

In the years since the launch of Disney+, The Mandalorian and, in particular, "Baby Yoda" have become dominating elements of pop culture that have permeated all corners of daily life. Despite the unlikelihood that any TV viewer is completely oblivious to the concept, it's a definite possibility that someone is aware of the project yet has never actually watched an episode.

Just last year, Lucasfilm offered a similar opportunity to spread the word about Star Wars: Andor with network broadcasts. For that event, however, the three networks aired the first two episodes of the series on a different network each night, and this was done ahead of the first season finale. This strategy is likely an effort to draw in audiences who might think that the platform only offers kid-oriented programming, while both The Mandalorian and Andor skew towards more adult viewers.

Check out the first episode of The Mandalorian on ABC, Freeform, and FX on February 24th at 8 p.m. ET. Season 3 of the series premieres on Disney+ on March 1st.

