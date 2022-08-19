Ally McBeal Sequel Series in Development at ABC

Ally McBeal might be headed back to television soon. On Friday, it was announced that a potential sequel series is currently in early development at ABC. Written and executive produced by Grey's Anatomy and Revenge alum Karin Gist, the new series would hypothetically follow a young Black woman, believed to be the daughter of Renée Raddick (Lisa Nicole Carson), who joins the law firm from the original series straight out of law school. Reports indicate that original series star Calista Flockhart has been approached to reprise her role, as well as executive produce the series, but probably won't commit to the series until a script is written. A potential continuation of Ally McBeal has been buzzed about for several years, with reports in March of 2021 indicating that Flockhart would be eyed to return.

David E. Kelley, who created the original series, has reportedly given his blessing to the potential sequel, but will not be evolved in any official capacity. The series will be produced via 20th Television, part of Disney Television Studios.

"I don't really have an interest in going backward, myself," Kelley previously said about the prospects of a reboot. "In fact, I've not even seen the shows after I've made them. I do think because of the gender politics that were so part and parcel of Ally McBeal, it's become very relevant and ripe. So, I'd be open to the idea of Ally McBeal being done again, but I don't think it should be done by me. If it were going to be done, it really should be done by a woman. If it's going to be new, it should be new and different. And I did it: 100 hours."

"I'm at a point in my advanced years where I got to tell all the stories that were in my well. I've done many half pilots or three-quarter pilots because, for me, the discovering of the show is in the writing," Kelley continued. "I'll start writing and try to discover whether the characters are fertile to me. And then I do another test when I'm halfway or three-quarters through, which is: Have I done a version of this before? And if I have, I'll put it down."

This news comes just one day after the series premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action Marvel Studios series (also produced by Disney) that has already drawn plenty of comparisons to Ally McBeal.

h/t: Deadline