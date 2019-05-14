ABC Announces Fall Schedule

TV fans are already looking forward to the new crop of shows and returning favorites of next season, and now ABC has released their full fall schedule. The network didn’t pick up very many new shows, but they are introducing two new dramas (Emergence and Stumptown) and a new comedy (Mixed-ish). There’s already a great deal of anticipation for Stumptown, which will star Cobie Smulders, while Mixed-ish is a prequel to ABC’s hit show Black-ish, and should prove quite popular as well.

The network also announced new midseason series for later in the year, with two dramas and a comedy in that group as well. Those dramas are The Baker and The Beauty and For Life, while the comedy is United We Fall. You can check out the full programming schedule below (via Variety).

MONDAY

8:00 PM — “Dancing with the Stars”

10:00 PM — “The Good Doctor”

TUESDAY

8:00 PM — “The Conners”

8:30 PM — “Bless This Mess”

9:00 PM — “MIXED-ish”

9:30 PM — “black-ish”

10:00 PM — “EMERGENCE”

WEDNESDAY

8:00 PM — “The Goldbergs”

8:30 PM — “Schooled”

9:00 PM — “Modern Family”

9:30 PM — “Single Parents”

10:00 PM — “STUMPTOWN”

THURSDAY

8:00 PM — “Grey’s Anatomy”

9:00 PM — “A Million Little Things”

10:00 PM — “How to Get Away with Murder”

FRIDAY

8:00 PM — “American Housewife”

8:30 PM — “Fresh Off the Boat”

9:00 PM — “20/20”

SATURDAY

8:00 PM — “Saturday Night Football”

SUNDAY

7:00 PM — “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

8:00 PM — “Kids Say the Darndest Things”

9:00 PM — “Shark Tank”

10:00 PM — “The Rookie”

Stumptown follows the adventures of Dex Parios, an army veteran who becomes a private investigator and has to help her clients while also taking care of her brother and some big-time gambling debt. The show stars Smulders, Tantoo Cardinal, Cole Sibus, Adrian Martinez, Camryn Manheim, and Michael Ealy.

Emergence follows a Police Chief who takes in a young child she discovers near a mysterious accident, and the child doesn’t remember a thing. As she’ll find out later though, there’s much more to this event than it initially seems. Emergence stars Allison Tolman, Alexa Swinton, Owain Yeoman, Ashley Aufderheide, Robert Bailey Jr., Zabryna Guevara, Donald Faison, and Clancy Brown.

Mixed-ish is a prequel to Black-ish, where we go back in time to when Rainbow Johnson was a child growing up in a mixed family during the 80s. The cast includes Arica Himmel, Tika Sumpter, Gary Cole, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Christina Anthony, and Ethan Childress.

The Baker and The Beauty follows Daniel Garcia, who works in his family’s bakery alongside his Cuban family, but all that is disrupted when he meets a fashion mogul and superstar. The cast includes Victor Rasuk, Nathalie Kelley, Carlos Gomez, Lisa Vidal, David Del Rio, Dan Bucatinsky, Belissa Escobedo, and Michelle Veintimilla.

For Life is inspired by the real life of Isaac Wright Jr, and is a drama about a prisoner who becomes a lawyer and takes cases for his fellow inmates while also trying to prove he’s innocent. The show stars Nicholas Pinnock, Indira Varma, Joy Bryant, Dorian Missick, Mary Stuart Masterson, Glen Fleshler, Tyla Harris, and Boris McGiver.

The final new show is United We Fall, which follows parents Jo and Bill as they raise two children and everything that comes with it. The cast includes Will Sasso, Christina Vidal, Jane Curtin, and Ella Grace.

