ABC Drama Cancelled After Seven Seasons

Grey's Anatomy spinoff Station 19 is ending after seven seasons. On Friday, ABC announced that the upcoming seventh season of Station 19 will be the series' last. According to TVLine, the early decision about the show's fate is to "allow producers to craft a proper ending" for the spinoff. The series is expected to return on Thursday, March 14th at 10 p.m. ET after the Season 20 premiere of Grey's Anatomy.

"For seven seasons, Station 19 has been a highlight of the ABC lineup thanks to Shonda and Betsy's incredible vision, beloved characters and compelling storytelling," Disney Television Group president Craig Erwich said in a statement. "With Zoanne and Peter at the helm of the upcoming farewell season, we have so much to look forward to, most notably the celebration of the show's milestone 100th episode."

What Is Station 19 About?

Debuting in 2018, Station 19 follows the men and women at Seattle Fire Station 19. The series, a second spinoff of Grey's Anatomy (the first being Private Practice), stars Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Jay Hayden, Danielle Savre, Boris Kodjoe, Stefania Spampinato, and Carlos Miranda. It had been renewed for Season 7 back in April, at which time Zoanne Clack and Peter Paige took over as co-showrunners from Krista Vernoff.

Executive Producer Shonda Rhimes Reacts To Station 19's Cancellation

On Friday, Shonda Rhimes, who created Grey's Anatomy and serves as executive producer for Station 19, shared her reaction to the series' cancellation news, writing on Instagram that she's "grateful for an unforgettable run."

"Grateful for an unforgettable run," Rhimes wrote. "A heartfelt salute to the exceptional cast whose brilliance brought the characters to life and to the viewers who continued to make it possible! Thank you for the magic, the moments, and the memories."

Series star Ortiz, who is an original cast member for Station 19, reposted Rhimes post and added, "Still processing this… The love runs so deep, Thank you, Shonda."

ABC Recently Cancelled Another Fan-Favorite Series

Station 19 isn't the only spinoff coming to an end on ABC, though at least Station 19 has the opportunity for a proper ending. Back in November, ABC announced that The Rookie: Feds will not return for a Season 2. The series, a spinoff of The Rookie, starred Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. The Rookie's Alexi Hawley co-created the series with Terence Paul Winter and the duo both serve as executive producers. Nash-Betts is also an executive producer, along with Mark Gordon, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Corey Miller, and The Rookie star Nathan Fillion. The series also stars Frankie Faison as Christopher "Cutty" Clark, James Lesure as Carter Hope, Britt Robertson as Laura Stenson, Kevin Zegers as Brendon Acres, and Felix Solis as Special Agent Matthew Garza.

ABC also previously announced that another spinoff, The Good Lawyer, which would have been a spinoff of The Good Doctor, was not moving forward at the network.

Are you disappointed that Station 19 is ending? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.