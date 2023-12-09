Bob Odenkirk Series Lucky Hank Cancelled at AMC

Better Call Saul came to an end last year, and Bob Odenkirk is up for an Emmy for playing Saul Goodman, the character he originated in Breaking Bad. Odenkirk has kept busy since the beloved spinoff came to an end, continuing his relationship with AMC with a new series, Lucky Hank. The drama series premiered back in March, but it won't be getting a second season. According to The Hollywood Reporter, AMC has canceled Lucky Hank, which ends Odenkirk's long streak with the network. Lucky Hank's first season came to an end in May, and its fate remained in flux during the WGA and SAG strikes. According to THR, the series ended its first season with only 260,000 same-day viewers.

"We're proud of Lucky Hank and thankful for the work of everyone who brought this unique, playful and deeply human show to viewers, from the talented creative team to our partners at Sony and, of course, Bob, Mireille [Enos] and the entire cast and crew," AMC said in a statement. "Unfortunately, we are not able to proceed with a second season, but we are glad these eight episodes exist on AMC+ and will continue to find new fans — or be seen again by viewers who come back to spend more time with Hank, Lily and the entertaining cast of characters at Railton College."

What Is Lucky Hank About?

Lucky Hank is a mid-life crisis tale set at Railton College, told in the first person by William Henry "Hank" Devereaux, Jr. (Odenkirk), the unlikely chairman of the English department in a badly underfunded college in a working-class American town. Hank's discontent is rooted in unresolved issues with his father, a mediocre and entitled student body, and in the fact that his department is more savagely divided than the Balkans. Mireille Enos stars as Lily Devereaux, the emotionally grounded, unflappable wife of Hank and the Vice Principal of the local high school in rural Pennsylvania where they live. As Hank's life starts to unravel, Lily begins to question the path she's on and the choices she's made.

Additional series regulars included Sara Amini, Diedrich Bader, Suzanne Cryer, Olivia Scott Welch, and Cedric Yarbrough with guest stars that include Alvina August, Tom Bower, Shannon DeVido, Chris Diamantopoulos, Lilah Fitzgerald, Jackson Kelly, Arthur Keng, Kyle Maclachlan, Oscar Nuñez.

Aaron Zelman (Silicon Valley, The Killing) and Paul Lieberstein (The Office, The Newsroom), who adapted the project from the novel Straight Man by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Russo, served as co-showrunners. Zelman, Lieberstein, Odenkirk, Director Peter Farrelly (Green Book), Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, Interview with the Vampire), Richard Russo, Naomi Odenkirk and Marc Provissiero (PEN15) served as executive producers.

"The saying goes 'the third times a charm,' but when it comes to Bob Odenkirk on AMC, the first and second times were about as charming, captivating and viscerally entertaining as it gets," Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said when the show was announced. "As Better Call Saul begins its epic sixth and final season, we could not be more excited by the prospect of keeping Bob at home on AMC and watching him breathe life into another nuanced, complicated and unforgettable character. The chance to collaborate once again with our partners at Sony Pictures Television and Mark Johnson's Gran Via is even more icing on a very satisfying cake."

