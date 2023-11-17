ABC Reveals Post-Strike TV Premiere Schedule

The TV industry is starting to return to work after both the writers' and actors' strikes kept things at a standstill for most of the summer and fall. Networks are not trying to salvage the 2023-2024 TV season by getting their biggest shows back into production and on the schedule as soon as possible. For ABC, those scripted shows will start returning to TV in February and March 2024.

On Thursday, ABC announced its complete premiere schedule for the shortened 2023-2024 TV season. The 28th season of The Bachelor will be kicking things off near the end of January but, as far as scripted TV goes, ABC's slate really begins in the first week of February with a big night of comedy.

Wednesday, February 7th will see The Conners return for its sixth season, followed by the Season 2 premiere of Not Dead Yet. The 9pm Wednesday slot will belong to hit series Abbot Elementary, but the episode airing on February 7th will be a one-hour premiere, as opposed to the usual half-hour episodes. On February 14th, Abbott Elementary will go back to its half-hour structure, and the time slot that follows it is still listed as "to be announced" by ABC.

The network's biggest dramas won't be returning until later in February or even in March. Tuesday, February 20th will see the return of Will Trent, The Rookie, and The Good Doctor. Spinoffs The Rookie: Feds and The Good Lawyer are no longer moving forward.

ABC's popular Thursday lineup isn't set to return until March 14th. That night will see the season premieres of Grey's Anatomy and Station 19, as well as the network debut of 9-1-1. The hit series ran its first six seasons on Fox before making the move to ABC.

Here's the full premiere schedule for ABC's new and returning shows:

Monday, January 22nd

8pm The Bachelor Season 28

10pm 20/20 "True Crime Edition"

Wednesday, February 7th

8pm The Conners Season 6

8:30pm Not Dead Yet Season 2

9pm Abbott Elementary Season 3 (one-hour premiere)

10pm Judge Steve Harvey

Wednesday, February 14th

9pm Abbott Elementary (single episode)

9:30pm (TBA)

Sunday, February 18th

8pm American Idol Season 22

10pm What Would You Do?

Tuesday, February 20th

8pm Will Trent Season 2

9pm The Rookie Season 6

10pm The Good Doctor Season 7

Thursday, March 14th

8pm 9-1-1 Season 7 (ABC premiere, formerly on Fox)

9pm Grey's Anatomy Season 20

10pm Station 19 Season 7