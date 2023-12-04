Apple TV+ Cancels Beloved Comedy

One of Apple TV+'s most popular shows has reached the end of its road. Monday, the streamer officially canceled Central Park after airing three seasons on the platform. Josh Gad, co-creator and executive producer of the series, suggested a potential cancellation on social media over the weekend, which has now been confirmed by the Apple-owned service. The news was first reported by Variety.

The show's third season premiered earlier this fall and featured the return of Kirsten Bell, who had previously departed the series surrounding a casting controversy. Originally voicing a mixed-race character, Bell's return was available because of a newly-created character. It's unclear if the Gad and Loren Bouchard-created series will be shopped around.

When we spoke with Gad in 2021, the actor was still holding out hope with a Central Park crossover with Bob's Burgers, Bouchard's other wildly popular animated series.

"I'd love for a Bob's crossover, I keep begging Loren. It would be such a thrill," Gad confirmed with ComicBook.com. "I'd love to see the Central Park characters pop up in Rick and Morty. But, then again, I'd love to see anything pop up in Rick and Morty. But I'm also equally happy to continue to tell stories in our little park with these incredible characters who I couldn't love anymore."

Bob's Burgers has fared much better than Central Park, with the former now airing episodes in its 14th season. Bob's Burgers has also already been renewed by Fox for a 15th season as well.

Bouchard created Central Park alongside Nora Smith and Josh Gad, and it tells the story of a family that looks after one of the country's most famous parks. Gad stars in the series alongside Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, and Stanley Tucci. Guest stars in Season 3 include Sam Richardson, Ike Barinholtz, Ben Schwartz, Zoe Chao, Ron Funches, Jack McBrayer, Amber Ruffin, Yvette Nicole Brown, Craig Robinson, Tim Meadows, and David Alan Grier.

The first three seasons of the show are now streaming on Apple TV+.