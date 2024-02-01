Abbott Elementary Season 3 Trailer Released

Abbott Elementary is finally returning after a longer-than-usual hiatus. The beloved sitcom's second season came to an end last April, but the third season was soon put on hold due to the WGA and SAG strikes. The show's highly-anticipated third season is debuting next month, and the first trailer for the new episodes was released in December. This week saw some exciting casting news about the upcoming season, and now another new trailer has followed.

"Ready to see what your favorite staff has been up to? Watch the Official #AbbottElementary Trailer now and don't miss the supersized premiere Feb 7 on ABC. Stream on Hulu!" the official account for ABC shared on YouTube. You can check out the trailer below:

What Is Abbott Elementary About?

The synopsis for Abbott Elementary reads, "A workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal —as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children."

Season 3 of Abbott Elementary premieres February 7th with an hour-long episode on ABC. Quinta Brunson spoke about the breakout show during her Golden Globes acceptance speech.

"It has resonated with the world in a way that I couldn't even imagine it would've," Brunson said."But let's be real, I did imagine it, that's why I sold it to you."

"This renewal is a richly deserved feather in the cap of Quinta Brunson, [executive producers] Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Randall Einhorn, as well as the rest of the cast and crew of Abbott Elementary," Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group said when Abbott Elementary was renewed for Season 3. "Each week, this talented group of artists celebrates true unsung heroes — public school teachers. And for some extra icing on the renewal cake, our favorite group of teachers was honored this morning with two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations and last night with three Golden Globe Awards. Abbott Elementary is the gift that keeps on giving, and I look forward to many more magnificent episodes of this brilliant, authentic, and just plain funny series."

Stay tuned for more updates about Abbott Elementary.