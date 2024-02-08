Abbott Elementary Season 3 Premiere Features a Surprising Marriage Proposal

There's a surprising marriage proposal on the Season 3 premiere of Abbott Elementary. School is back in session on the hit ABC comedy, and there have been some changes since we last caught up with the staffers. For example, Janine (Quinta Brunson) accepted a fellowship with the Philadelphia school district, taking her out of the classroom temporarily. But Janine has come back to Abbott Elementary with some fun ideas, such as Career Day. During Melissa Schemmenti's (Lisa Ann Walter) guest speaker presentation, someone gets down on their knees and proposes to a member of the Abbott Elementary cast.

*WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for "Career Day Pt. 1 & 2," the Season 3 premiere of Abbott Elementary.

Career Day in Melissa's class features a member of the Philadelphia Eagles marketing team. While the speaker bores the kids with a presentation, he comes up with an idea to liven things up. Before you know it, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is up on the video board talking to Melissa's students. The other kids at Abbott Elementary are so excited that they all try to join in the classroom. During the chaos, Gary the Vending Machine Guy (Bruno Amato), gets the idea to recruit Jalen Hurts to help him propose to Melissa. Gary has been hinting at wanting to marry Melissa throughout the premiere, and he finally gets his chance. Unfortunately for Gary, Melissa doesn't accept the proposal and turns him down in front of all the kids, as well as two of Jalen Hurts' Eagles teammates.

Why did Melissa turn down Gary the Vending Machine's proposal on Abbott Elementary?

Melissa and Gary eventually head outside the school to talk in private. Melissa reminds Gary that she's already been married and divorced, and doesn't want to go through that again. Gary knew all this but just thought that if the timing was right, she would change her mind. They decide to mutually break up, and end things with a sincere hug.

Fans of Abbott Elementary may have thought that if anyone was going to be proposed to on the show, it'd be Janine. As we learned in Part 1 of "Career Day," Janine and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) had an awkward goodbye before Janine started her school district fellowship. Principal Coleman (Janelle James) revealed school camera footage of Janine and Gregory talking, with Janine admitting that she still had feelings for Gregory after their kiss last season. While Janine wants to see where their relationship could go, Gregory reveals that he's moved on and doesn't want to risk ruining their friendship. Things between the two end on a good note, however, once Janine returns for Career Day. For now, they will remain as friends.

What is Abbott Elementary about?

The synopsis for Abbott Elementary reads, "A workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal —as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children."

Season 3 of Abbott Elementary premieres February 7th with an hour-long episode on ABC.