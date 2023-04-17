ABC Renews Fan-Favorite Series for Season 6

The Rookie is becoming quite the veteran show on ABC. On Monday, the network announced that the Nathan Fillion-starring series has been renewed for a sixth season — during which it is expected to hit its milestone 100th episode. The series' fifth season is currently airing on the network with the next episode set to air on Tuesday, April 18th. The Season 5 finale is scheduled to air on Tuesday, May 2nd. According to Variety there has not yet been word on the fate of the spinoff series The Rookie: Feds.

The Rookie follows John Nolan (Fillion), the LAPD's oldest rookie who has had to use his life experience, determination, and sense of humor to keep up with other rookies half his age. Now that he is nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenges as a police officer when he has to come to terms with the choices he's made in the pursuit of the truth. The series also stars Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Melissa O'Neil, Eric Winter, and Jenna Dewan.

The Rookie has been a solid hit for ABC, coming in as the number one show among the Adults 18-49 demographic this season in its Tuesday 8pm slot. The series moved to the Tuesday slot from the Sunday closer role in January, a move that has seen the series' ratings improve considerably — 40 percent over comparable weeks last season in total viewers.

Thus far, The Rookie is just the third veteran series that ABC has renewed for the 2023-2024 television season. The network has previously renewed Abbott Elementary for a third season in January while Grey's Anatomy received a Season 20 renewal late last month. It was also announced earlier this year another of the network's long running shows, The Goldbergs, will be ending after ten seasons this May. Fans are still awaiting word on several other ABC series including The Rookie: Feds, Station 19, The Conners, Big Sky, Home Economics, and Alaska Daily.

When are ABC's upcoming 2023 season finale dates?

As was previously announced, Abbott Elementary's Season 2 finale will take place on Wednesday, April 19th. The Rookie, The Rookie: Feds, and Will Trent will all close out their seasons on Tuesday, May 2nd. On Wednesday, May 3rd The Conners and Not Dead Yet will end their seasons while The Goldbergs and A Million Little Things will air their series finales. Sunday, May 7th will see the season finale for The Company You Keep. The Good Doctor season finale will air on Monday, May 8th and on Thursday, May 18th both Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy will wrap up their current seasons.

Are you happy The Rookie was renewed for Season 6? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!