ABC Sets Spring Season Finale Dates, Summer Premieres

ABC announced the end of its 2022-2023 broadcast season with new season and series finale dates. The Disney network set dates for the season finales of comedies The Connors and Abbott Elementary, plus the hour-long season finale of freshman sitcom Not Dead Yet and the half-hour series finale of the long-running sitcom The Goldbergs after 10 seasons. The fifth and final season of drama A Million Little Things will wrap in May, followed by the season finales of fellow dramas The Good Doctor, Station 19, and the super-sized, two-hour Grey's Anatomy season 19 finale. See the complete schedule below.

ABC Season Finale and Series Finale Dates 2023



Thursday, March 30th

10 p.m. Alaska Daily Season 1 finale

Wednesday, April 19th

9 p.m. Abbott Elementary Season 2 finale

Tuesday, May 2nd

8 p.m. The Rookie Season 5 finale

9 p.m. The Rookie: Feds Season 1 finale

10 p.m. Will Trent Season 1 finale

Wednesday, May 3rd

8 p.m. The Conners Season 5 finale

8:30 p.m. The Goldbergs series finale

9 p.m. Not Dead Yet Season 1 finale (one hour)

10 p.m. A Million Little Things series finale

Sunday, May 7th

10 p.m. The Company You Keep Season 1 finale

Monday, May 8th

10 pm The Good Doctor Season 6 finale

Thursday, May 18th



8 p.m. Station 19 Season 6 finale

9 p.m. Grey's Anatomy Season 19 finale (two hours)



ABC also revealed its summer 2023 premiere dates, kicking off the summer season with the May 8th premiere of the Ken Jennings-hosted Jeopardy! Masters. A special preview of the new unscripted comedy series The Prank Panel, featuring celebrity "pranxperts" Johnny Knoxville, Eric Andre, and Gabourey Sidibe, will air May 24th before moving to its regular time slot on July 9th. Returning series include season 2 of Judge Steve Harvey, the special one-hour second season premiere of The Wonder Years, and competition series Claim to Fame and Generation Gap. See that schedule below.

ABC Season Premiere and Series Premiere Dates 2023

8:00-9:00 p.m. Jeopardy! Masters (series premiere)

Tuesday, May 9th

9:00-10:00 p.m. Judge Steve Harvey (season premiere)

Wednesday, May 24th

8:00-9:00 p.m. Jeopardy! Masters (season finale)

9:00-10:00 p.m. The Prank Panel (special preview)

Wednesday, June 14th

8:00-9:00 p.m. Judge Steve Harvey (new night/time)

9:00-10:00 p.m. The Wonder Years (season premiere)

Monday, June 26th

8:00-9:00 p.m. Claim to Fame (season premiere)

9:00-11:00 p.m. The Bachelorette (season premiere)

Thursday, June 29th

8:00-9:00 p.m. Press Your Luck (season premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. Generation Gap (season premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m. The Chase

Sunday, July 9th

8:00-9:00 p.m. The Prank Panel (regular time-slot debut)

9:00-10:00 p.m. Celebrity Family Feud (season premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m. The $100,000 Pyramid