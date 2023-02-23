A beloved ABC series is about to come to an end. On Thursday, reports indicated that The Goldbergs will be ending after its current tenth season on the network. The show's Season 10 finale, which is set to arrive in May, will now be the series finale. The series, which first debuted in 2013, is the longest-running live-action network sitcom that is currently on the air. This cancellation comes after The Goldbergs underwent some major changes in 2021, with series star George Segal passing away in March of that year, and series star Jeff Garlin leaving the series that following December after HR investigations into multiple allegations of misconduct.

The Goldbergs is set in an alternate version of the 1980s in the Philadelphia suburb of Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, and shows the reality of the 1980s through a preadolescent's and, later in the series, teenager's eyes. The series stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia, AJ Michalka, and Sam Lerner.

Why did Jeff Garlin leave The Goldbergs?

In 2021, Sony Pictures Television's HR department conducted an investigation into Garland's behavior on the set of The Goldbergs, including reports that he would frequently use the word "vagina" to try and get a laugh out of the crew, which disturbed a camera assistant who then made a complaint to HR. According to a Deadline report, "After the actor found out, he reportedly put his hands around her and kept saying 'vagina' in her face over and over again." Garlin attempted to refuse reports of misconduct on his part, telling Vanity Fair: "I have my process about how I'm funny, in terms of the scene and what I have to do. They feel that it makes for a quote 'unsafe' workspace."

Following Garlin's exit, The Goldbergs decided to kill his character off entirely, after having written him out of previous episodes in other ways.

"This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father's gone but has sort of moved on and has dealt with a lot of that," co-showrunner Alex Barnow said at the time. "So we're starting with optimism about a baby coming and looking forward to the future. It's an opportunity for this interesting emotional basis for the way people are behaving."

What do you think of The Goldbergs ending after ten seasons? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

h/t: Deadline