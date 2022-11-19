ABC Scraps Neve Campbell TV Series Before It Premieres

Earlier this year, it was announced that Neve Campbell would be reuniting with The Lincoln Lawyer creator David E. Kelley and bestselling author Michael Connelly for a new ABC mystery drama titled Avalon. Campbell signed on to play a "somewhat inscrutable" detective in the show that would be based on a short story by Connelly. Despite the fact that the show already had a straight-to-series order, Variety is reporting that ABC has scrapped it after viewing the pilot.

According to the outlet, ABC is "opting not to move forward" Avalon. However, it sounds like A+E Studios is considering other options, so the show might not be dead yet. In addition to Campbell, the show was also supposed to star Demetrius Grosse, Alexa Mansour, Steven Pasquale, and Roslyn Ruff. Kelley has created hit shows for the network in the past, including Boston Legal and The Practice. You can read an official description of the now-canceled series below:

Avalon "takes place in the main city of Avalon on Catalina Island, where LA Sheriff Department Detective Nicole 'Nic' Searcy (Campbell) heads up a small office. Catalina has a local population that serves more than 1 million tourists a year, and each day when the ferries arrive, hundreds of potential new stories enter the island. Detective Searcy is pulled into a career-defining mystery that will challenge everything she knows about herself and the island."

Why Isn't Neve Campbell in Scream 6?

Campbell fans just can't catch a break this year as the star also won't be returning to the Scream franchise for the first time since it began in 1996. It's been reported that Campbell will not be returning as Sidney Prescott due to a pay disagreement. In August, Campbell spoke with PEOPLE and opened up about the discrepancy in pay equality.

"I did not feel that what I was being offered equated to the value that I bring to this franchise, and have brought to this franchise, for 25 years," Campbell told the magazine. "And as a woman in this business, I think it's really important for us to be valued and to fight to be valued." She added, "I honestly don't believe that if I were a man and had done five installments of a huge blockbuster franchise over 25 years, that the number that I was offered would be the number that would be offered to a man. And in my soul, I just couldn't do that. I couldn't walk on set feeling that — feeling undervalued and feeling the unfairness, or lack of fairness, around that."

Are you bummed that Avalon isn't moving forward? Tell us in the comments!