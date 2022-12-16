The Santa Clauses Set to Air on ABC & Cable

Disney's The Santa Clauses recently closed the chapter on its first season, and you can currently stream the entire first season on Disney+. If you don't happen to have Disney+ though, you're in luck, as Disney just revealed it will air the first two episodes of the series on several channels, including ABC, FX, Freeform, and Disney Channel. They will air over the next week or so, and Freeform will air those first two episodes after a marathon of the Santa Clause movie trilogy. The series also recently was renewed for a season 2, so this is the perfect opportunity to get started. You can find the full press release below (via The Futon Critic).

"FROM THE DESK OF THE SANTA CLAUSE

THE NORTH POLE

Ho Ho Ho! Christmas time is on its way, And the Clauses have an announcement too big for my sleigh. I've made my list, checked it twice, And I've decided to share a sneak peek for those who've been nice*.

An opportunity (or four) to watch "The Santa Clauses" is coming soon, To bring joy to your home without leaving your living room. Just as the elves from my workshop spread Christmas cheer, You too can catch the holiday spirit with the first two episodes here:

Freeform: Friday, Dec. 16, at 8 p.m. EST/PST (following a special marathon of the "Santa Clause" movie trilogy)

FX: Saturday, Dec. 17, at 8 p.m. EST/PST

ABC: Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, at 3:30 p.m. EST / 12:30 p.m. PST

Disney Channel: Christmas Day, Dec. 25 at 7 p.m. EST/PST

All episodes are currently streaming on Disney+ For those who were naughty (including ones trying to steal my job) There is still time for you to turn things around and stop behaving like spoiled eggnog.

Start by watching "The Santa Clauses" all Christmas week long. It will warm your heart and lift your spirits; I wouldn't steer you wrong. Now get cozy and comfy cause you'll love what you see Then catch the full season on Disney+; Start streaming with episode three!

Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good (binge-watch) night. With Cheer, Santa Claus"

"This franchise has had a lasting impact for so many families, truly becoming part of their annual holiday traditions," Disney Branded Television boss Ayo Davis announced in a press release. "Bringing it back as a series has been a true gift, and I'm grateful to our producing partners at 20th Television and, of course, Tim Allen and team, that we have yet another reason to celebrate this holiday season."

The official description for The Santa Clauses reads "Scott Calvin is back! After being Santa Claus for nearly thirty years, he's as jolly as ever. But as Christmas declines in popularity, so does his Santa magic. Scott struggles to keep up with the demands of the job, as well as being there for his family. Upon discovering there is a way to retire from his post, Scott considers stepping down as Santa Claus and finding a worthy successor so that he can become a better father and husband."