Percy Jackson Showrunner Reveals Wild Detail About Adam Copeland's Commitment to Ares

The Rated-R Superstar has made his presence felt in Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Adam Copeland debuted as Ares, the god of war, in the most recent episode of Disney+'s take on Rick Riordan's best-selling novels, raising hell the Underworld for the titular demigod and his companions. Copeland was announced for Percy Jackson in October 2022, four months after the series had begun production, as his episodes were coming in the back-half of the season. This also meant that part of his Percy Jackson commitments came concurrently with his WWE obligations. But for the wrestler formerly known as Edge, that was no problem.

Adam Copeland's Wild Percy Jackson and WWE Schedule

The Ultimate Opportunist made the most of his godly schedule in Fall 2022.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Percy Jackson and the Olympians executive producer Dan Shotz revealed that Adam Copeland once shot scenes as Ares and worked a WWE SmackDown show on the same day.

"He shot one day until late and then got on a 2 AM private jet to SmackDown," Shotz revealed. "That's the commitment that this guy has. It was amazing."

Percy Jackson represents Copeland's first acting project since he returned to professional wrestling. He had previously been retired since April 2011 as a history of neck injuries forced him to step away from the ring. Over the course of the 2010s, Copeland kept busy by acting, appearing in projects like The CW's The Flash and The History Channel's Vikings. Come 2019, Copeland "started to feel pretty good" and begun getting checked out by specialists, all of which cleared him to compete again. He returned to the ring in January 2020 and has worked a part-time wrestling schedule since. Copeland currently wrestles for AEW.

Copeland appeared on the most recent edition of ComicBook Nation presents Riptide Radio – A Percy Jackson Aftershow to discuss his Percy Jackson debut in detail. He will be returning to Riptide Radio on January 30th to break down the season finale!

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 is based off of the first novel in Rick Riordan's critically-acclaimed book series, The Lightning Thief. Starring Walker Scobell (The Adam Project) as the titular demigod, this eight-episode first season embarks Percy on a quest to return Zeus's stolen master bolt, as he is framed as the prime suspect. If he is not successful by the Summer Solstice deadline, the world bears the consequences of Mount Olympus in-fighting. The series also stars Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood), Leah Jeffries (Annabeth Chase), Glynn Turman (Chiron), Jason Mantzoukas (Dionysus), Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse La Rue), Charlie Bushnell (Luke), Adam "Edge" Copeland (Ares), Jay Duplass (Hades), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hermes), Timothy Omundson (Hephaestus), Lance Reddick (Zeus), and Toby Stephens (Poseidon).