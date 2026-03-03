Adult Swim Makes Major Change Following Warner Bros/Paramount Merger Announcement

Warner Bros, Cartoon Network, and Adult Swim have been in the news quite a bit recently, thanks to Paramount/Skydance winning the battle for Warner Bros Discovery over Netflix. This is far from the only big news that has been surrounding the WB, as there have been several different headlines surrounding the company. For example, Tubi recently added some of Cartoon Network’s biggest classics to its library. In a big shift, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim have made a change to their platforms when it comes to the internet, potentially hinting at a shift when it comes to both.

On YouTube TV, the subscription-based streaming service that assembles network and cable channels under one roof. In the past, the platform has housed Cartoon Network and Adult Swim under one channel, but this has recently changed. Under the online service, Adult Swim and the channel that houses it are now two separate networks on YouTube. As of the writing of this article, YouTube TV has yet to release an official statement regarding the change or why it was enacted in the first place. However, this recent change could have big implications for the future of both programming blocks, especially in light of the WB/Paramount merger that is in the works.

Will Cartoon Network & Adult Swim Unfuse?

In recent years, Adult Swim has been growing ever larger, taking more and more space within Cartoon Network’s programming schedule. Whereas the programming block was once only relegated to late nights, Adult Swim’s influence now starts in the afternoon and runs until the early morning of the next day. Thanks to housing beloved, more mature animated series such as American Dad, Bob’s Burgers, and Family Guy, and creating original works such as Rick and Morty and Smiling Friends, the block will often exceed Cartoon Network in overall ratings and popularity.

This doesn’t necessarily mean that we’ll eventually see Cartoon Network and Adult Swim split completely, but the idea of the latter overtaking the former isn’t that far-fetched these days. In recent days, it was announced that both Paramount and HBO Max would be fusing into one streaming service when the merger is eventually approved, pointing toward the idea that the companies aren’t scared of shaking things up following the future union. With linear television struggling in the face of streaming, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Adult Swim and Cartoon Network, all the same.

One of the biggest pieces of news surrounding Adult Swim, outside of the upcoming merger, is the shocking announcement that the Smiling Friends would end with its third season. Creators Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel have confirmed that they felt that, despite being renewed for two more seasons, they felt that now was the right time to wrap the story of Charlie, Pim, Mr. Boss, and the idiosyncratic cast of characters.

What do you think of this big change for Adult Swim and Cartoon Network? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!