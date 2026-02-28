Adult Swim Confirms Release Date for Final Smiling Friends Episodes

Smiling Friends has officially announced it will be ending its run with Adult Swim, and the network has confirmed the release date for the series’ final episodes. The creators behind the massively popular series shocked animation fans this past week when they revealed that Smiling Friends was coming to an end after its third season. While that was already huge news of its own, it was also confirmed that there are actually two more episodes for Smiling Friends coming out that were produced as part of the third season but not actually released.

Because while Smiling Friends ended Season 3 of its run with Adult Swim last year, it was revealed by series creators Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel that the series actually produced two more episodes that had not released. So following the confirmation that the animated series was indeed going to come to an end with Adult Swim, it was also revealed that these final two episodes of the series are going to be released with Adult Swim on April 12th.

Adult Swim has confirmed that the final two episodes of Smiling Friends Season 3 will be premiering on April 12th, and it’s bittersweet news. It’s cool to see that the animated series has two more episodes, but it also comes with the reveal that Hadel and Cusack will no longer be continuing the series. Revealing the first details for these mysterious two episodes, the creators do confirm that these are far from feeling like anything as epic of a series finale should be. They’re just episodes produced last year that didn’t release.

Hadel and Cusack confirmed that these final two episodes are part of the ten episodes produced for Smiling Friends Season 3, and are described by Hadel as “stragglers.” Hadel explained that they episodes are not thematically related to one another, nor are they finales. But with that in mind, it’s at least going to be fun new episodes for the series that won’t be releasing anything new for quite a while. As it ends, it’s certainly a big surprise considering that Smiling Friends was previously renewed through Seasons 4 and 5.

Why Is Smiling Friends Ending?

Smiling Friends creators Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel have been very open about when they wanted the animated series to end. Speaking to ComicBook ahead of the third season, Cusack mentioned that the two of them wanted to accomplish a specific feeling when it ended, “We want to end on a high. We want to end where we’re not making episodes that are disappointing people…[where] we feel like we’ve outstayed our welcome. And when it comes to other shows, or like when a show has gone on too long, it’s hard to say, because there’s no real exact number, it’s more of a feeling…”

In the message to fans about the ending, this is what the two Smiling Friends creators cite when they decided to end it. “To be perfectly honest, after we finished Season 3, Zach and I just both had the same feeling where we felt pretty burnt out after putting years and years into this, but also pretty accomplished,” Cusack stated. “We just came to this feeling where we were like, ‘I think that could just be it,’ after Season 3.”

