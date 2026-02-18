Adult Swim Fan-Favorite Expands 2026 Comeback Thanks to Popular Demand

While Adult Swim heavy hitters like Rick and Morty and Smiling Friends still have multiple seasons to look forward to in their future, not every Cartoon Network series that released as a part of the programming block is still releasing new episodes. Series like The Venture Bros, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Space Ghost Coast to Coast, and Teenage Euthanasia have released their final episodes. Ironically, some franchises have figured out a way to blossom outside of the airwaves, finding new avenues to help spread their idiosyncratic stories to the world.

Later this year, Metalocalypse’s Dethklok is once again taking to the road as series creator Brendon Small has routinely toured to play some of the show’s best songs. Beginning in Phoenix, Arizona, on April 15th, the “Amonklok Tour” will get started in North America. Joining Dethklok will be the legendary heavy metal band, Amon Amarth, as the bands will hit various locales in the West. While the original tour dates were plentiful, Dethklok’s creator recently announced that shows are currently being expanded on for their upcoming tour dates. Shows in Chicago, Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland, and San Diego have now been confirmed, and you can see the specifics straight from Small below.

SHOWS ADDED!



CELEBRATING 20 YEARS OF DETHKLOK



GET TICKETS AT https://t.co/nOdLOpjl8M pic.twitter.com/MINHvG2zTy — Brendon Small (@brendonsmall) February 17, 2026

Dethklok’s Reign of Terror

Metalocalypse’s television series might have ended on Adult Swim might have ended in 2013, but the hard-rocking brutal show would continue via two feature-length films. While never finding their way to theaters, Metalocalypse: The Doomstar Requiem and Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar helped to wrap the series in a way that gave fans the finale they had been waiting for. Almost a decade following the original show’s finale, Army of the Doomstar saw Brendon Small return for a movie that attempted to wrap up all of the storylines introduced as a part of the Cartoon Network franchise.

In a recent interview with The Logan Show, Small discussed the new tour while mentioning that it was taking place at the perfect time to celebrate Metalocalypse’s twentieth anniversary. Brendon said, “It’s kind of crazy. This is an accidental kind of thing that happened, is that I ended up inadvertently… I didn’t even know what kind of responsibility I was taking on when I took on proprietorship of the live music entity. I really didn’t know that you have to put up risk, you have to organize all this stuff with the other bands, you have to talk to other people.

“I inadvertently built a really great infrastructure with great tour managers, production managers, agents and all that stuff, and I realized this is a really cool art form that you get to kind of control yourself without a network, without anybody else. I still have to actually license my own stuff, which is bonkers, which is crazy, but it’s totally worth it because I keep it alive. And by me keeping it alive, it keeps interest in the streamers and has people checking it out. So in one way or another, the audience and myself are fueling this project’s existence. And through that, I get to produce new animation.”

