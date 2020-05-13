Adventure Time: Distant Lands BMO Special Release Date Revealed

HBO Max today revealed the release date for the upcoming Adventure Time: Distant Lands - BMO special! The full trailer was only recently released, and while there had been some speculation that the first of four specials would release when the streaming service launched later this month, it would appear that fans have exactly one month to wait after HBO Max goes live as BMO is officially set to drop on June 25th.

In addition to the release date, HBO Max also released an entirely new poster for the upcoming BMO special, which you can check out below:

(Photo: HBO Max)

Here's how the four new specials were described when Adventure Time: Distant Lands was announced:

BMO follows the lovable little robot from Adventure Time. When there's a deadly space emergency in the farthest reaches of the galaxy, there's only one hero to call, and it's probably not BMO. Except that this time it is!

Obsidian features Marceline & Princess Bubblegum as they journey to the imposing, beautiful Glass Kingdom—and deep into their tumultuous past—to prevent an earthshaking catastrophe.

Wizard City follows Peppermint Butler, starting over at the beginning, as just another inexperienced Wizard School student. When mysterious events at the campus cast suspicion on Pep, and his checkered past, can he master the mystic arts in time to prove his innocence?

Together Again brings Finn and Jake together again, to rediscover their brotherly bond and embark on the most important adventure of their lives.

In addition to the BMO special, Obsidian is also set to premiere this year with the latter two -- Wizard City and Together Again -- following. BMO launches on June 25th, as mentioned above, but there's no telling exactly when the final three are set to release at this point.

Adventure Time concluded after 10 seasons back in 2018. Late last year, a series of specials called Adventure Time: Distant Lands was announced for HBO Max. The first of these, BMO, is set to launch on June 25th via the streaming service. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Adventure Time right here.

Here's how HBO Max describes the upcoming BMO special in today's announcement:

"Return to the Land of Ooo and beyond in Adventure Time: Distant Lands. Based on the animated series Adventure Time created by Pendleton Ward and executive produced by Adam Muto, these four breakout specials explore the unseen corners of the world with characters both familiar and brand new. The first of these specials is BMO, which follows the lovable little robot on a new adventure. When there's a deadly space emergency in the farthest reaches of the galaxy, there's only one hero to call, and it's probably not BMO. Except that this time it is!"

