Adventure Time: Distant Lands Shares Full BMO Trailer

After previously sharing a brief teaser video, Cartoon Network has finally shared a full trailer for the upcoming Adventure Time: Distant Lands special focusing on BMO, the little robot from the original Adventure Time series. It would appear that BMO has its hands full when it lands on a space station of sorts that's on the brink of collapse, and while the trailer indicates that BMO isn't the most likely savior, or even the preferred one given options, they are here and ready to be a hero. Maybe.

In case you missed it, it was announced late last year that the popular animated series would return for new specials called Adventure Time: Distant Lands on the HBO Max streaming service. It's unclear exactly when BMO, the first special, will release, but the trailer states "Coming Soon" and one might argue that HBO Max, set to launch on May 25th, is also coming soon.

Here's how the four new specials were described when Adventure Time: Distant Lands was announced:

BMO follows the lovable little robot from Adventure Time. When there's a deadly space emergency in the farthest reaches of the galaxy, there's only one hero to call, and it's probably not BMO. Except that this time it is!

Obsidian features Marceline & Princess Bubblegum as they journey to the imposing, beautiful Glass Kingdom—and deep into their tumultuous past—to prevent an earthshaking catastrophe.

Wizard City follows Peppermint Butler, starting over at the beginning, as just another inexperienced Wizard School student. When mysterious events at the campus cast suspicion on Pep, and his checkered past, can he master the mystic arts in time to prove his innocence?

Together Again brings Finn and Jake together again, to rediscover their brotherly bond and embark on the most important adventure of their lives.

The first two, BMO and Obsidian, are set to premiere this year with the latter two -- Wizard City and Together Again -- following. As mentioned above, HBO Max is set to launch later this month, so there's a good chance BMO launches with it.

