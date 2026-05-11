After 15 Years, Bob’s Burgers Is Breaking a Fox Tradition With Major Change

15 years after it made its debut with Fox, Bob’s Burgers is breaking a major tradition with a schedule change that’s going to impact its future. Bob’s Burgers recently returned to screens this Spring with the second half of its now airing Season 16, and fans have seen this season push the long running series to all sorts of great milestones. Kicking off with its 300th episode premiere last year, Bob’s Burgers will continue to be a pillar of Fox’s future. But it’s not going to be a part of the Animation Domination block this Fall.

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Fox has revealed their new line up of shows coming as part of the Fall 2026 schedule (as reported by Deadline), and has confirmed that Bob’s Burgers will not be a part of the Sunday night Animation Domination block this Fall. Instead, new episodes of the live-action Animal Control series will be joining the block in its place. That means Bob’s Burgers is going to be held back to Fox’s midseason schedule coming around January 2027 much like Family Guy had done before.

Bob’s Burgers Removed From Fox’s Fall 2026 Schedule

20th Television Animation / Buck & Millie Productions

Fox’s new Animation Domination schedule for Fall 2026 has yet to confirm any concrete release dates as of this time, but includes The Simpsons at 8:00PM ET, Animal Control at 8:30ET, Universal Basic Guys at 9:00PM ET, and Grimsburg at 9:30PM ET. This is not the first major shake up for Fox’s Fall schedule in the past few years as the same happened with Family Guy, which was removed from the Fall Animation Domination line up back in 2024 and moved over to the midseason schedule instead.

As Fox continues to change its midseason programming, the move for Bob’s Burgers does unfortunately make a lot of sense. Recent cancellations of other longer running shows like The Great North left a hole in the midseason line up. That has been dealt with so far this year with double episodes of Family Guy when appropriate, but that quickly burned through the latest season of that show. Fox needs something steady for this often looked over time in the schedule.

Bob’s Burgers Move to Midseason Isn’t the End

Courtesy of 20th Television Animation

Bob’s Burgers being removed from its traditional Fall premiere might sting some fans who want to see new episodes of the series as soon as possible, but it does make a lot of sense as Fox alters its midseason schedule. Rather than its removal being seen as weakening the Fall 2026 line up, Bob’s Burgers will instead further boost the 2027 midseason schedule. It’s what happened with Family Guy before, and now it’s even more promising following American Dad’s return to the channel too.

Bob’s Burgers isn’t going anywhere anytime soon either as it was picked up for four seasons along with The Simpsons, Family Guy, and American Dad. The first seasons of each of these shows have already been seen as a part of this major deal, so we’ll get at least three more seasons from each of these shows in the coming years.

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HT – Deadline