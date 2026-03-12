Fox Announces New Family Guy Spin-Off

Family Guy is no stranger to the world of spin-offs. The Cleveland Show might have ended in 2013, but it gave animation fans nearly ninety episodes by focusing on the supporting character as he left Quahog in the rearview mirror. While Seth McFarlane has worked on American Dad alongside the Griffin family’s premiere series, it seems that the animator isn’t done yet. A new Family Guy spin-off series is on the way, and it might be dropping sooner than you think. Luckily, said side story will be starring one of the most popular members of Peter’s brood.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Stewie is a new series focusing on the titular character, who has long been one of Family Guy’s most well-known characters. While the youngest member might still be an infant, he has long held a vast intelligence with a megalomaniac streak that has him stand out from the rest. The new series has been confirmed to arrive as a part of Fox’s Animation Domination beginning in 2027. It has also been confirmed that the spin-off series will only house two seasons, meaning it will subsequently end in 2028. Luckily, much like other Fox animated series, the show will not just air on network television, but also will arrive on Hulu the day following each episode. Luckily, McFarlane was more than happy to share what the series is all about.

Stewie’s Own Show

Courtesy of 20th Television Animation

According to MacFarlane, the new series will see Stewie switching schools, needing to enroll in a preschool that is far worse than his previous house of learning. Attended by new students and a bizarre new teacher, Stewie finds himself using his advanced technology in unique ways to flip the script on the abysmal experience for the youngest Griffin. As of the writing of this article, it doesn’t appear as though this new spin-off will impact Stewie’s role in the main series, which is a difference between Stewie and The Cleveland Show, as the latter saw its star leave the cast.

In response to this major news, Seth MacFarlane shared kind words for Fox regarding the upcoming spin-off, “I’d like to thank Fox for this incredible opportunity, and I’m excited to start pretending I’m collaborating closely with them on the show.” Alongside MacFarlane, writer-producer Kirker Butler had some thoughts to share: “I am honored and humbled that Seth, 20th Television Animation, and Fox have trusted me with one of the most iconic animated characters in the history of television. I have known Seth for more than two decades, worked with him on half a dozen projects, and I am hopeful this is the one where he finally learns my name.”

Luckily, this new spin-off doesn’t mean that Family Guy is ending anytime soon, as Fox has renewed the series through season 27. This means that the Griffins will still be a part of the network at least until 2029.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Deadline