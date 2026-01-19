7 Evil Clowns That Aren’t Pennywise (But Are Just as Terrifying)

Clowns occupy an unsettling space in the collective subconscious by effectively bridging the gap between innocent childhood entertainment and visceral adult terror. This unique phenomenon is often attributed to the inherent mask-like nature of clown makeup, which hides genuine human emotion behind an exaggerated grin. Horror creators have spent several decades successfully exploiting this visual dissonance across a wide variety of media, including films and television series, along with video games and comic books. The trope remains incredibly effective because it subverts a figure that is intended for joy into a predatory entity that thrives on the psychological vulnerability of its audience.

Nowadays, the image of the terrifying clown is inextricably linked to the haunting presence of Pennywise. The performance of Bill Skarsgård successfully introduced the character to a new generation by turning the ancient Stephen King entity into a global icon. This dominance began with the 2017 release of It, which shattered significant box office expectations to become the highest-grossing horror feature of all time. The momentum continued through a massive theatrical sequel and the 2025 arrival of the prequel series IT: Welcome to Derry on HBO. However, the immense shadow of Pennywise often hides other equally nightmarish clowns that have left their own marks on the history of horror over the years.

7) Zeebo the Clown

Image courtesy of Nickelodeon

The television anthology series Are You Afraid of the Dark? introduced a traumatizing figure for younger viewers with the 1992 appearance of Zeebo the Clown. This character appears in the second episode of the first season titled “The Tale of the Laughing in the Dark,” where he serves as the spirit of a deceased carnival performer portrayed by Aron Tager. The narrative builds tension by showing how Zeebo punishes a young boy named Josh (Christian Tessier) for stealing a red foam nose from a funhouse dummy. Unlike many modern clowns who rely on physical violence, Zeebo operates through a sense of inevitable pursuit and suffocating psychological pressure. His presence created a nightmare that haunted a generation of children and proved that even a budget-conscious television production can create a lasting icon of fear.

6) The Poltergeist Clown Doll

Image courtesy of MGM

The 1982 film Poltergeist utilized a simple toy to deliver one of the most effective and memorable jump scares in cinematic history. While the movie features various supernatural threats, the Poltergeist Clown is a small and inanimate doll that sits in the bedroom of Robbie Freeling (Oliver Robins). The horror of this specific item stems from its sudden transition from a passive object to an active predator during a violent thunderstorm. Director Tobe Hooper meticulously builds the dread by having the doll disappear from its chair, which forces both the character and the audience to scan the dark room for its new location. When the clown finally attacks by pulling the boy under the bed, it taps into the universal childhood fear that toys can come to life with malicious intent.

5) The Cloyne

Image courtesy of Dimension Films

Body horror takes a central role in the 2014 film Clown, which introduces a horrifying ancient demon known as the Cloyne. The story follows a real estate agent named Kent McCoy (Andy Powers) who discovers a vintage clown suit and wears it to entertain guests at his son’s birthday party. Unfortunately for Kent, he soon discovers that the costume is actually the literal skin of a demon and that it is slowly bonding to his own biological tissue. This film excels at capturing the agonizing transformation of a normal man into a pale monster with a literal hunger for the young. As the makeup and suit become permanent, Kent loses his humanity and adopts the traits of a creature that once roamed the wilderness to hunt children every winter.

4) Twisty the Clown

Image courtesy of FX

John Carroll Lynch delivered a breathtaking performance as Twisty the Clown in the fourth season of American Horror Story. Known as American Horror Story: Freak Show, this installment in the beloved anthology features Twisty as a disgraced performer who suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound that destroyed his lower jaw. He hides his deformity behind a wide and grinning prosthetic mask that is far more unsettling than his natural face. His lack of verbal communication forces the audience to interpret his actions through his expressive eyes and sudden bursts of aggression. While the show eventually provides a sympathetic origin for his madness in later episodes, his initial appearances are based on a silent and brutal efficiency that rivals the best slasher villains in the history of the genre.

3) Violator

Image courtesy of Image Comics

Created by Todd McFarlane and first appearing in Spawn #2 in May 1992, Violator is a high-ranking demon from Hell who takes the form of a short and obese clown to taunt his enemies. Portrayed by John Leguizamo in the live-action adaptation, he is terrifying because of his sharp and chaotic wit, along with his ability to transform into a massive and spindly demon at any moment. Furthermore, his presence in the HBO animated series, where he was voiced by Mark Hamill, further highlighted his sadistic nature and his role as a tempter who pushes the protagonist toward darkness. By combining supernatural power with a vulgar physical form, Violator stands as one of the most influential and frightening comic book villains ever created.

2) Sweet Tooth

Image courtesy of Peacock

The Twisted Metal video game franchise has successfully transitioned into a major television property on Peacock, and the character Sweet Tooth remains the defining icon of this universe. Sweet Tooth is a massive serial killer known as Needles Kane, who wears a leather mask topped with a crown of actual fire. In the television adaptation, pro wrestler Samoa Joe provides the physical presence while Will Arnett delivers the voice of the chaotic clown. This combination creates a villain who is physically imposing and psychologically unstable. Sweet Tooth is terrifying because he treats a post-apocalyptic wasteland like his personal playground and enjoys the spectacle of death as much as the act itself. He drives a weaponized ice cream truck and frequently engages in high-speed demolition derbies to hunt down his victims. This blend of theatricality and brutality ensures he remains a top contender for the most frightening clown in popular culture.

1) Art the Clown

Image courtesy of Cineverse

Art the Clown has emerged as the most significant new icon in modern horror through the Terrifier film series. Portrayed by David Howard Thornton, Art is a silent and mime-like entity that engages in levels of gore and cruelty that have famously caused audiences to flee theaters in distress. Art is the ultimate scary clown because he possesses no apparent motive other than his own amusement and the creative mutilation of his victims. He carries a trash bag full of rusty tools and moves with a playful and exaggerated energy that makes his violent outbursts even more disturbing. Unlike Pennywise, who relies on supernatural illusions, Art focuses on the physical reality of pain and the slow destruction of the human body, frequently stopping to mock his victims amidst a bloodbath.

