Drops of God Releases Trailer for Live-Action Apple TV+ Series

The hugely successful Drops of God manga is getting a new live-action series adaptation with Apple TV+, and now fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from Drops of God's Apple TV+ series with its first trailer! Tadashi Agi (a pseudonym for brother and sister duo Yuko and Shin Kibayashi) and Shu Okimoto's original The Drops of God manga is one of the most quiet, yet massive hits ever released. The manga might not be an immediately known hit outside of manga fans, but it's a New York Times bestseller that is often praised for its attention to detail about wine culture and those who work in it.

Announced to be in the works earlier this year, Drops of God has been produced by Legendary Entertainment with a multi-language production featuring English, Japanese, and French. Premiering on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 21st with its first two episodes before airing episodes weekly through June 2nd, Drops of God has dropped the first trailer for the new live-action manga adaptation. You can check out Drops of God's first trailer ahead of its Apple TV+ premiere below:

Drops of God's Apple TV+ Series: What to Know

Written by Drops of God Apple TV+ series creator Quoc Dang Tran, executive produced by Klaus Zimmermann, and directed by Oded Ruskin, Drops of God is an eight episode series from eight-episode series from Legendary Entertainment, and also produced by Les Productions Dynamic in association with 22H22 and Adline Entertainment. Drops of God stars Fleur Geffrier (Das Boat, Elle) and Tomohisa Yamashita (The Head, Tokyo Vice, Alice in Borderland). As for what to expect from the story, Apple TV+ begins to tease Drops of God as such:

"Drops of God is set in the world of gastronomy and fine wines. Frenchman Alexandre Léger, creator of the famous Léger Wine Guide and emblematic figure in oenology, has just passed away at his home in Tokyo at the age of 60. He leaves behind a daughter, Camille (Geffrier), who lives in Paris and hasn't seen her father since her parents separated when she was nine years old. When Camille flies to Tokyo and Léger's will is read, she discovers that her father has left her an extraordinary wine collection – the greatest collection in the world according to the experts."

The synopsis continues with, "But, to claim the inheritance, Camille must compete with a brilliant young oenologist, Issei Tomine (Yamashita). Biological daughter versus spiritual son: the duel is about to begin. There are three tests to break the tie, all related to wine tasting. The winner will take ownership of Léger's empire, the loser will leave empty handed. But how could Camille win such a duel? She knows nothing about wine, and worse: she has never drunk a single drop."

