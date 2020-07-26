Agents of SHIELD: Behind-the-Scenes Video Showcases Daisy and Sousa’s Romance

✖

DaisySous. Sousy. Dousy. No matter what you call Agents of SHIELD's latest ship, there's no denying Daisy Johnson (Chloe Bennet) and Daniel Sousa (Enver Gjokaj) is one of television's best fast burn romances. Daisy and Sousa have only interacted over the course of six episodes, but fans were already rooting for the potential couple after Sousa heroically saved Daisy a few episodes back. This week, Daisy became stuck in a time loop and after Sousa helped her without question over and over again, they had their first big kiss. A new behind-the-scenes video showcases the romance, which the cast seems to love.

"Daisy likes a nice boy you guys! It only took 7 seasons. #dousy #bts @therealenver @agentsofshield

(Also would it kill me to sit up straight during an interview?)," Bennet posted. You can check out the video below:

Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with the director of the latest episode, Elizabeth Henstridge, and we asked her about filming the big moment.

"It was so fun," Henstridge explained on directing the scene. "I mean, for any of those scenes, professionalism is at the top of the list. Those two actors are just so brilliant and we made sure that it was comfortable for everybody, but me as a fangirl, I just, I love Sousa. I was freaking out. It was such a special moment to be there for and I really shipped them."

After discussing ship names, Henstridge declared, "Sousy is the way... That's perfect. I'm very excited. And I think the writers did a good job of explaining how that was going to be."

Considering Sousa's former love interest, Peggy Carter, ended up with Captain America, and all of Daisy's past relationships ended in tragedy, Sousy's unexpected romance works beautifully. How did you feel about their first kiss? Tell us in the comments!

With only four episodes left of the series, we're also excited for next week's Agents of SHIELD, "Stolen," which is set to feature Bill Paxton's son, James Paxton. Considering the team is back in the '80s, we're willing to bet James is playing the younger version of his father's character, John Garrett.

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.