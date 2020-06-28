Agents of SHIELD: Enver Gjokaj Doesn’t Know What Happened Between Peggy and Sousa After Agent Carter

✖

The seventh and final season of Agents of SHIELD is currently in full swing, and one of the best things about the new episodes has been the addition of Enver Gjokaj as Daniel Sousa. The character was a big part of the short-lived series, Agent Carter, and he served as the main love interest of Peggy (Hayley Atwell) on the series. In the final episode of the show's second season, Sousa and Peggy shared a long-awaited first kiss, but their relationship never got to progress due to the cancellation. In a recent interview with Collider, Gjokaj was asked about a moment in Agents of SHIELD when he checked himself in the mirror once he thought he was going to see Peggy, and he revealed he's not exactly sure what happened between them.

"First of all, I have to say that I don’t know. I didn’t talk to Jed [Whedon] and Maurissa [Tancharoen] about it, and I didn’t talk to Marvel about it. As an actor, I just have to figure out what I think it means, so that I can play it, in the moment. So, Marvel would be the people to ask about it. I think that [that moment] probably means what it seems to mean, which is that he didn’t expect to see her there, and that he’s vain and likes to check his hair. But I get it. I’m particular about my hair, so they were dead on with that character trait," Gjokaj revealed.

While he may not know what happened with his relationship with Peggy, Gjokaj previously stated in an interview that he doesn't mind her ending with Captain America in Avengers: Endgame. "To be honest, it's so clear in the writing and it's so clear in the way Hayley plays it that [Steve] was never gonna be replaced," Gjokaj explained. "I think that was the beautiful tragedy of his attraction to her is that he knew that and he wanted to be with her anyway. He knew he was always going to be second place, and I think that's a little heartbreaking about Sousa."

Many people were hoping Peggy Carter would turn up on the series and interact with Sousa one more time, but Atwell recently shut down any hope of that happening. Considering Peggy now believes Sousa is dead, we're not exactly surprised by this outcome. Recently, Chloe Bennet teased that there will "definitely" be more surprise appearances in the final season, so we compiled a list of some of the major Agents of SHIELD players we'd like to see again.

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST.

