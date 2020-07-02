Agents of SHIELD Fans Are Surprising Themselves by Suddenly Shipping Daisy and Sousa

The final season of Agents of SHIELD began back in May had has already seen some exciting twists and turns. One of the most fun additions to season seven has been Enver Gjokaj, who is reprising his role as Daniel Sousa from Agent Carter. The SHIELD team rescued Sousa from his death in 1955, so he was forced to join them and leave his life behind in order to preserve the timeline. During the latest episode, "Adapt or Die," Sousa found himself in a tight Spot with Daisy Johnson (Chloe Bennet). The two were kidnapped by Nathanial Malick, who was hoping to steal Daisy's Inhuman powers. The experiment left Daisy weak and near-death, so Sousa attempted to keep her awake and alive by telling her the tale of his war injury. When he discovers she managed to steal a piece of glass during her torture, Sousa uses it get them free. After taking out some enemies, Sousa carries Daisy to safety and from there, the new Sousy ship was born.

Despite the fact that many Agent Carter fans shipped Sousa with Peggy Carter and many Agents of SHIELD fans have wanted to see Daisy come out as queer, folks couldn't help but find themselves shipping Daisy and Sousa after last night's episode. Many people have taken to Twitter to express their surprise in supporting this potential romantic duo, and some of the tweets were even liked by Bennet, which gives us hope that the romance could become canon. Considering there are only seven episodes left in the series, no one saw this last-minute ship coming, but we're now fully invested. Check out some of the tweets from new Sousy shippers below...