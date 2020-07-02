Agents of SHIELD Fans Are Surprising Themselves by Suddenly Shipping Daisy and Sousa
The final season of Agents of SHIELD began back in May had has already seen some exciting twists and turns. One of the most fun additions to season seven has been Enver Gjokaj, who is reprising his role as Daniel Sousa from Agent Carter. The SHIELD team rescued Sousa from his death in 1955, so he was forced to join them and leave his life behind in order to preserve the timeline. During the latest episode, "Adapt or Die," Sousa found himself in a tight Spot with Daisy Johnson (Chloe Bennet). The two were kidnapped by Nathanial Malick, who was hoping to steal Daisy's Inhuman powers. The experiment left Daisy weak and near-death, so Sousa attempted to keep her awake and alive by telling her the tale of his war injury. When he discovers she managed to steal a piece of glass during her torture, Sousa uses it get them free. After taking out some enemies, Sousa carries Daisy to safety and from there, the new Sousy ship was born.
Despite the fact that many Agent Carter fans shipped Sousa with Peggy Carter and many Agents of SHIELD fans have wanted to see Daisy come out as queer, folks couldn't help but find themselves shipping Daisy and Sousa after last night's episode. Many people have taken to Twitter to express their surprise in supporting this potential romantic duo, and some of the tweets were even liked by Bennet, which gives us hope that the romance could become canon. Considering there are only seven episodes left in the series, no one saw this last-minute ship coming, but we're now fully invested. Check out some of the tweets from new Sousy shippers below...
*Flushed Face*
prevnext
All aboard the Daisy/Sousa train??? 😳😳 #AgentsofSHIELD— Stephanie // art + fic, quarantine style (@eclecticmuses) July 2, 2020
The Last Thing We Expected
prevnext
i never intended to end up so on board with daisy and sousa but i am a simple soft man whose fate was sealed in an instant #AgentsOfSHIELD pic.twitter.com/vWkVxXnYZg— nico said fck nathaniel lives (@aliencommies) July 2, 2020
Shipping Starts Now
prevnext
“I’m right where I need to be.” WOW OKAY SHIPPING STARTS NOW #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/JedhEnZOcx— Em 🦋 (@Emilyy_Morgann) July 2, 2020
So Much Happened
prevnext
Can we talk about how I cried when Daniel called Daisy her first name, and then told her his WWII story, while cradling her? And when Jemma asked if he wanted to leave and he said "I'm right where I need to be"? AND HOW DAISY KEPT MUMBLING ABOUT JIAYING??#AgentsofSHIELD— Kerah Adriana Bundy (@kerah_bundy) July 2, 2020
If It's Gotta Be A Man...
prevnext
I’m not a huge daisy/Sousa fan cause she deserves a gf but hey, after this scene if she HAS to end up with a man I guess Sousa is the best man there is🤧 pic.twitter.com/oPRPjeMPB2— ʜᴇʀsʜᴇʏ | aos spoilers (@scrletdaisies) July 2, 2020
Sousa Really Is Perfect
prevnext
sousa helping and comforting daisy when she’s hurt. that’s it. that’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/EC4MdZzP1k— 𝕒𝕧𝕒𝕣𝕖𝕖𝕤.𝕞𝕒𝕣𝕧𝕖𝕝 ☾ (@AvareesM) July 2, 2020
Sorry, Peggy
prevnext
I can't believe #AgentsOfSHIELD has me shipping Peggy Carter's man with a woman I've always wanted to see kiss other women BUT HERE WE ARE. pic.twitter.com/Vc18dk4XZM— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) July 2, 2020
Parallels
prevnext
''this is agent Johnson...i'm coming home''— elias | nathaniel hate bot (@etherealqvake) July 2, 2020
''we are going home, agent Johnson...'' #AgentsOfSHIELD pic.twitter.com/4j72Y0X6bC
"Hate To Say It"
prevnext
i hate to say it but a small part of me was shipping daisy and sousa even though i believe in the lesbian daisy and peggysous supremacypic.twitter.com/TsAxYvhgRU— cami | kay's lovebot | JANA DAYY!! (@wyliesdaya) July 2, 2020
Send Tweet
prevnext
after tonight's episode maybe I'm not so against Sousa/Daisy pic.twitter.com/4WbxULiSmj— nick | aos spoilers! (@fitzgrayson_) July 2, 2020
So Many Feels
prevnext
“i got you” 😭 pic.twitter.com/nlqzTNoYRC— shriya | DAISY’S DAY (@daisythors) July 2, 2020
"Sousa Just Hits Different"
prevnext
Daisy was never starved for romantic partners, but Sousa just hits different. It hurts so much to know that things didn't work out with him & Peggy, but if it means he can still find a partner who takes him as he is &can reciprocate feelings, I'm here for it. Damn it, I ship it. https://t.co/Q7HR1JqjSd— Some call me Jay (@paragonpostcard) July 2, 2020
Cap Who?
0comments
I don’t know a Steve Rogers I only know Daniel Sousa 😌❤️❤️ #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/kk5vqDA4vU— 𝐓 𝐨 𝐧 𝐢 // 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐚 𝐰𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 ✿ (@tonisxdice) July 2, 2020
Are you an official member of the new Sousy ship? Tell us in the comments!
Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST.prev
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.