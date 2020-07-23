Agents of SHIELD’s Elizabeth Henstridge Talks Directing THAT Big Kiss

✖

The latest episode of Agents of SHIELD was one of the series' best, and it followed Daisy (Chloe Bennet) as she continued to wake up in a time loop. Daisy enlists help from Coulson (Clark Gregg), and the two try to stop the loop over and over again with the hopes of saving the team form permanently dying. During the loops, Daisy's chemistry with another character grows and leads to an epic first kiss. Recently, ComicBook.com talked to the episode's director, Elizabeth Henstridge, and she revealed what it was like to film the big romantic moment. Warning: Spoilers Ahead!

Before we get to Henstrige's comments, we'll give you a little summary of how the big kiss came to be... While Daisy continues to repeat the loop, one thing remains constant: Daniel Sousa (Enver Gjokaj) is always there when she wakes up, and he's always willing to help, no questions asked. During one of her loops, Daisy decides to take a break from trying to save the day and asks Sousa why he waits by her bedside. He explains that people like her are his favorite types of people, and when she asks him to further explain, he gets pretty specific naming details about her. When a new loop begins, Daisy wakes up and kisses Sousa. Despite the fact that Sousa has only been on the series for a short while, people have been shipping Sousy extra hard.

"It was so fun," Henstridge explained on directing the scene. "I mean, for any of those scenes, professionalism is at the top of the list. Those two actors are just so brilliant and we made sure that it was comfortable for everybody, but me as a fangirl, I just, I love Sousa. I was freaking out. It was such a special moment to be there for and I really shipped them."

Since we used the term "Sousy," Henstridge asked if that was Daisy and Sousa's official ship name, and we explained it was between that and DaisySousa. "Sousy is the way," Henstridge replied. "That's perfect. I'm very excited. And I think the writers did a good job of explaining how that was going to be."

Considering Sousa's former love interest, Peggy Carter, ended up with Captain America, and all of Daisy's past relationships ended in tragedy, Sousy's unexpected romance works beautifully. How did you feel about their first kiss? Tell us in the comments!

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.