Agents of SHIELD Character Videos Take a Look Back at Everyone's Best Moments
The day is finally here! The seventh and final season of Agents of SHIELD premieres on ABC tonight. The team will be time traveling in order to save Earth from the Chronicoms, and we already know their first stop will be 1931. We've also been teased that the show will visit the 1950s, 1980s, and more. In honor of the upcoming premiere, the official social media accounts for Agents of SHIELD have been releasing character videos that take a look back on all of the main agents' history. As of yesterday, all of the videos have been released, and they've given us an emotional look at the series' first six seasons.
From the original stars to new favorites, this trip down memory lane is getting us even more stoked for tonight's premiere. Leading up to the final season, fans have been treated to a lot of exciting content recently including new behind-the-scenes photos, a poster, another poster, and multiple teasers. We also know that the new season will feature some guest stars, including Enver Gjokaj, who will be reprising his role as Daniel Sousa from Agent Carter. In addition to Gjokai, it was announced recently that Patton Oswalt will be returning to the series for the first time since the show's fourth season. The show will also see an appearance from Never Have I Ever's Darren Barnet.
Take a look at all of the Agents of SHIELD character videos below...
Phil Coulson
"I've lived a life surrounded by heroes. None bigger than all of you." -Agent Coulson. #AgentsofSHIELD
Melinda May
"You can't undo what's been done. That will be with you forever." -Agent May. #AgentsofSHIELD
Daisy "Quake' Johnson
"We're in this together. We need to join forces." -Agent Johnson. #AgentsofSHIELD
Deke Shaw
"I'm a damaged person, from a damaged world." -Deke Shaw. #AgentsofSHIELD
Elena "Yo-Yo" Rodriguez
"Whatever's coming, I'm not afraid to hear it. Tell me how to fight." -Agent Rodriguez #AgentsofSHIELD
Jemma Simmons
"We're scientists. Wired to solve problems." -Agent Simmons #AgentsofSHIELD
Alphonso Mackenzie
"We never give up. We're always held together by hope." -Director Mack #AgentsofSHIELD
Leo Fitz
Agents of SHIELD returns tonight on ABC at 10 PM EST.
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.