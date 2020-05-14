Agents of SHIELD: Never Have I Ever Star to Appear in Final Season

✖

Another guest star has been announced for Agents of SHIELD's seventh and final season! We learned last month that the upcoming season, which is less than two weeks away, is set to feature an appearance by Enver Gjokaj, who will be reprising his role as Daniel Sousa from Agent Carter. In addition to Gjokai, it was announced this week that Patton Oswalt will be returning to the series for the first time since the show's fourth season. As of today, we now know Darren Barnet, who is one of the stars of Netflix's new dramedy Never Have I Ever, will be showing up in the Marvel series.

“We are excited to have Darren Barnet guest star on the final season of Marvel's #AgentsofSHIELD,” @AgentsofSHIELD tweeted today. Many people commented on the post to express their excitement and make guesses about his character. “He’s gotta be a Ward relative.” @mariahillstan06 guessed. “Welcome aboard,” @kennykraly added. “Ooooohhh so this is why he shared the trailer on his IG a few weeks ago. And here I was, thinking he was just fanboying,” @N0Y0NIKA009 replied. "Peggy's brother," @Soliy87 guessed. "I was just wondering if Paxton H-Y might someday find his way into one of the Marvel or DC universes. Glad to see he made it into my favourite show," @DierkingJakob wrote. You can check out a still from Barnet's Agents of SHIELD appearance in the post below:

As for other guest appearances, fans are holding out hope that there will be some surprise returns from other classic Agents of SHIELD characters. Unfortunately, we already know Adrianne Palicki will not be showing up again as Bobbi Morse, but there are still plenty of other appearances to hope for. While the hypothetical return of Brett Dalton (Grant Ward) is heavily debated among the fandom, we're hoping he shows up one more time on the series.

While we don't know much about the new season other than there will be some time travel and the return of Hydra, fans have been treated to a lot of exciting content recently including new behind-the-scenes photos, a poster, another poster, multiple teasers, and a full trailer featuring a clip.

Do you have any guesses about who Barnet is playing on Agents of SHIELD? Tell us in the comments!

Agents of SHIELD returns on May 27th.

