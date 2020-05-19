Agents of SHIELD Season 7 Premiere Sneak Peek Released

In a matter of days, the final season of Agents of SHIELD will hit ABC. To celebrate a week ahead of time, the network has now released an extended sneak peek of the season premiere, showing the agents some nine decades ago. Featuring Agents Mack (Henry Simmons), Daisy Johnson (Chloe Bennet), LMD Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), and Deke Shaw (Jeff Ward), the group wanders down a New York street in their period-specific clothing.

The clip, which you can see in its entirety above, also dives into various time-traveling theories. In the beginning, Johnson poses the of creating possible butterfly effects, while Shaw quickly pipes up to say he doesn't think that can happen. Rather, he pitches an idea not unlike the time-traveling rules of the movie side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, what with time streams and all.

As you know by now, the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) broke down the rules of time travel in Avengers: Endgame. Instead of the possibilities of changing the future each time you go back in time, the time you go back to becomes your new "future," per se. There's no Butterfly Effect involved, rather there's a whole new future in front of you when you go back in time.

This year's batch of episodes — the last of SHIELD on ABC — will have its fair share of time travel. Bennet previously confirmed as much in an interview last year.

"I can say we are back in time, so we have to get… the whole goal is to get back to where we were," Bennet told DigitalSpy at the time. "So that means traveling through a bunch of different time periods and who knows who we see on the way back, if we even get back. It's actually one of the most… season 4 and season 7 are definitely my favorite seasons of SHIELD."

"For the long-term fans, it's a really big pay-up and it's really, really fun,” she added. “When you've done six seasons and that many hours of TV, it's pretty hard on the writers to think what else do we do, and they killed it. Season seven is a really, really fun one."

Agents of SHIELD premieres Wednesday, May 27th.

