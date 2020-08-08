Agents of SHIELD: Clark Gregg Shares Throwbacks Ahead of Series Finale

✖

Agents of SHIELD is coming to an end on Wednesday. "The End Is At Hand" and "What We're Fighting For" will be a two-part event, and fans are eager to find out how things will end for the beloved SHIELD team. Due to the upcoming finale, the cast and crew of the series have been reminiscing about the last seven years. Recently, Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson) took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes photos from the series' run, going all the way back to the first season.

“In honor of the #finalmission of #agentsofshield dropping some classic #BTS shots #7seasons,” Gregg wrote. Many of the shows cast and Executive Producers commented on the post. “Ughhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhgggggggg nooooooooooo,” Chloe Bennet wrote. “Oooh my gosh 😭. FINAL MISSION 💔,” Elizabeth Henstridge added. “Yes it’s very sad and you’re all amazing but here’s my pitch for the holiday special (hear me out): parts of our conscience got stuck in a hidden area of the framework indefinitely and we shoot it on zoom and all the dead characters come back and and IT’S NOT OVER IT CAN’T BE OVER BRING AOS BACK WHO’S WITH ME,” Jason O’Mara suggested. “😭😭😭😭😭😭😭,” Maurissa Tancharoen replied. “😢,” Jed Whedon added. You can check out the photos below:

You can read the official description for the series final here: "With their backs against the wall and Nathaniel and Sibyl edging ever closer to eliminating S.H.I.E.L.D. from the history books, the agents must rely on their strengths to outsmart and outlast the Chronicoms. This is their most important fight, and it will take the help of friends and teammates, past and present, to survive.”

There are still many questions to be answered in the final episodes ranging from "Where is Fitz?" and "Is Fitz even alive?" to "Is SHIELD gone for good in the new timeline?" and "Will the team ever make it back to their original timeline?" Fans are eager to learn how things will play out for the team, and whether or nor their favorite characters will get a happy ending.

What are your theories about Agents of SHIELD's upcoming series finale? Tell us in the comments!

Agents of SHIELD's two-part series finale begins on Wednesday, August 12th, at 9 PM ET on ABC.

