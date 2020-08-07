Agents of SHIELD’s Series Finale to Air Earlier Next Week

✖

Agents of SHIELD is coming to an end next week and while we're sad to say goodbye to the Marvel series, there's no denying it had a great seven-year run. If you're planning to catch the finale as it airs, beware, because the two-part episode will begin an hour earlier than normal on ABC. "The End Is At Hand" is airing at 9 PM ET followed by "What We're Fighting For" at 10 PM ET. Be sure to set those DVRs accordingly! You can check out the official description for the episodes below:

‘With their backs against the wall and Nathaniel and Sibyl edging ever closer to eliminating S.H.I.E.L.D. from the history books, the agents must rely on their strengths to outsmart and outlast the Chronicoms. This is their most important fight, and it will take the help of friends and teammates, past and present, to survive.”

There are still many questions to be answered in the final episodes ranging from "Where is Fitz?" and "Is Fitz even alive?" to "Is SHIELD gone for good in the new timeline?" and "Will the team ever make it back to their original timeline?" Fans are eager to learn how things will play out for the team, and whether or nor their favorite characters will get a happy ending.

Recently, TV Guide shared a clip featuring some of the cast reflecting on the series coming to an end. The full video, which puts an emphasis on family, features the entire cast. You can check it out here.

"The beginning of Season 7, knowing that it would be our last season. there was just such a finality about 'these will be the last stories to be told,'" Ming-Na Wen told TV Guide.

"The ending was kind of — the way that we shot it, we had so much to shoot, and they were literally going to knock down the studios like a day after," Chloe Bennet explained. "It was less focused on the nostalgia and the whole picture of the fact that we were ending. There was a lot of action, and I was kind of really focused on making sure I didn't get punched in the face."

"I was just hoping I wouldn't get cut out of Iron Man because it was such an amazing cast," Clark Gregg added. "To turn around, I think 11 or 12 years later, having done six movies, 130-some episodes of this TV show? It's been a hell of a ride."

What are your theories about Agents of SHIELD's upcoming series finale? Tell us in the comments!

Agents of SHIELD's two-part series finale begins on Wednesday, August 12th, at 9 PM ET on ABC.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.