Agents of SHIELD: Watch the New Episode’s 1970s-Themed Opening Credits (Exclusive)

Agents of SHIELD is back tonight with "A Trout in the Milk," which is taking the team to the 1970s after an intense trip to the 1950s featured the team saving Agent Carter's Daniel Sousa. We learned in the fun teaser for the new episode that the team will be meeting up with Patrick Warburton's Rick Stoner, who was last seen as a holographic projection at The Lighthouse back in the show's fifth season. Ahead of tonight's 1970s adventure, we've got a fun sneak peek at the episode's epic 1970s-themed opening credits. You can check out the clip in the video above.

As you can see, tonight's opener feels straight out of the 1970s. This season has seen lots of fun title cards, all relating to their respective era, but tonight's opener is next-level. It's the first time throughout the entire series' run that we've seen actual opening credits, and you may have noticed it features some important throwbacks. This is especially true of Ming-Na Wen's intro, which is from "Face My Enemy," the iconic season two episode where May fights herself (well, Agent 33 in a mask). The credits also feature Chloe Bennet's fierce entrance as Daisy Johnson in the season three premiere, Natalia Cordova-Buckley's first episode as Yo-Yo, and Henry Simmons showing off Mack's beloved shotgun-axe. The credits also feature Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson) with Lola (who we haven't seen on the show in years) as well as a smiling Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons) and Jeff Ward (Deke Shaw), which makes us continue to wonder when Iain De Caestecker will finally return as Fitz.

After last week's episode, many fans have begun to speculate if the team will eventually time travel to the events of 2012's The Avengers, especially now that Sousa is making the journey with them. In addition to playing Sousa, Enver Gjokaj also portrayed a cop during the Battle of New York, which has led to speculation that the show will retcon the moment and make the officer a time-traveling Sousa. Recently, Gjokaj revealed that there had been previous talks about bringing his cop back for Agents of SHIELD, which has only fueled the theories.

Many people were hoping Peggy Carter would turn up on the series and interact with Sousa one more time, but Hayley Atwell recently shut down any hope of that happening. Considering Peggy now believes Sousa is dead, we're not exactly surprised by this outcome. Recently, Chloe Bennet teased that there will "definitely" be more surprise appearances in the final season, so we compiled a list of some of the major Agents of SHIELD players we'd like to see again.

What did you think of Agents of SHIELD's 1970s-themed opening credits? Tell us in the comments!

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST.

