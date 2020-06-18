Agents of SHIELD Teaser Takes the Team to the 1970s, Reveals Upcoming Guest Star

The latest episode of Agents of SHIELD ended with the team faking Daniel Sousa's (Enver Gjokaj) death and taking him on the next stop in their time-traveling adventures. The episode ended with them reaching a new destination with "No More Mr. Nice Guy" by Alice Cooper playing in the background, confirming that the team is now in the 1970s. At the end of the episode, a new teaser was shown for next week's episode, which is titled "A Trout in the Milk." Not only did the episode share some 1970s looks, but it also revealed a fun guest star.

You may recall back in season five when the team returned from the future and ended up at the present-day Lighthouse. The secret SHIELD base hadn't been used in many decades and was built as a bunker in the event of an extinction-level event. Upon their arrival, the team was given a virtual tour from General Rick Stoner, who was played by Patrick Warburton. It was clear his recordings were done sometime during the 1970s, so we shouldn't have been surprised to see his face in the new teaser, which you can check out above.

After last night's episode, many fans have begun to speculate if the team will eventually time travel to the events of 2012's The Avengers, especially now that Sousa is making the journey with them. In addition to playing Sousa, Gjokaj also portrayed a cop during the Battle of New York, which has led to speculation that the show will retcon the moment and make the cop a time-traveling Sousa. Recently, Gjokaj revealed that there had been previous talks about bringing his cop back for Agents of SHIELD, which has only fueled the theories.

Many people were hoping Peggy Carter would turn up on the series and interact with Sousa one more time, but Hayley Atwell recently shut down any hope of that happening. Considering Peggy now believes Sousa is dead, we're not exactly surprised by this outcome. Recently, Chloe Bennet (Daisy Johnson/Quake) teased that there will "definitely" be more surprise appearances in the final season, so we compiled a list of some of the major Agents of SHIELD players we'd like to see again.

Are you excited for the team to travel to the 1970s next week? Tell us in the comments!

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.