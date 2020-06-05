Agents of SHIELD: Henry Simmons Shares His First Memories From Set

✖

Agents of SHIELD is in the midst of its final season, which means the show's cast has been reminiscing about their time on the series. From Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson) sharing his favorite thing about playing Coulson to Chloe Bennet's (Daisy Johnson/Quake) reaction to the final script, we've been learning a lot about the actor's feelings towards the Marvel series. Recently, Henry Simmons (Mack) spoke to Collider about the show and shared what it's been like to go from mechanic to field agent to the Director of SHIELD. He also talked about his first day on set and what it was like to join the series in its second season.

"The first day on the show, for me was a bit overwhelming, at times," Simmons shared. "Not overwhelming from an actor’s standpoint, but from a personal standpoint. When I walked on, they didn’t have the episodes on Netflix, so I wasn’t able to see anything. I didn’t see the show and I didn’t know. So, my first day, there were 20 people on set, plus background people, and I didn’t know who was who. They were like, 'Okay, Daisy’s gonna be over here, with FitzSimmons.' And I was like, 'Who’s he?' And they were like, 'That’s two people.' And I was like, 'Wait a minute, what?!' I didn’t know who was who. And then, there was weaponry and the names of the weapons, and the names of the ships and carriers, and the recurring people. I was like, 'My gosh, this is a completely different language, and I have to learn all of this.' It was quite a bit. They did a fantastic job of having it work seamlessly, but at first, I was like, 'My gosh, this is crazy.'"

During the interview, Simmons also shared that he believes the show's finale will please fans. "I think so. I think everyone will be happy," Simmons said when asked if fans will be satisfied by the time SHIELD completes its final mission. "There are gonna be some fans that still want more, and I hope that's the case because you wanna leave people wanting more. But the way it wraps up, I can't say everyone's gonna be satisfied because I don’t think everyone will be satisfied, but I think everyone will accept the reality of the situation. I'll leave it at that."

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST.

