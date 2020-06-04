Agents of SHIELD Star Clark Gregg on His Favorite Part of Playing Phil Coulson

✖

The final season of Agents of SHIELD is two episodes in, and fans are especially excited about the return of Phil Coulson. Coulson has died a couple of times over the years, but his demise at the end of Agents of SHIELD's fifth season seems to have stuck. Clark Gregg returned in season six as Sarge, a somewhat villainous character who was basically an alternate version of Coulson, but who also ended up dying. Now, Coulson is back, but this time as an LMD (life model decoy). Considering Gregg has played Coulson for over 12 years, it's no surprise he has a lot of memories about his time with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a recent interview with Collider, Gregg revealed his favorite thing about playing Coulson for all these years.

"Honestly, it’s the relationships and the people that I was in those early MCU movies with," Gregg shared. "When I see them, there’s a brotherhood or sisterhood.” He added, "We did something together that really was special and became part of a different kind of storytelling, in my view, of movies that were each a chapter in a bigger story."

Naturally, Gregg also had plenty of nice things to say about his Agents of SHIELD family. "I feel the same way, and in some ways even deeper, with my SHIELD team, from Chloe [Bennet] and Iain [De Caestecker] and Elizabeth [Henstridge] and Ming [Na Wen], and then later Henry [Simmons], and a lot of the other people who have come along" He added, ”And the amazing guest stars, the ones that I miss so much, like Bill Paxton and Ruth Negga." As always, Gregg also gave a loving shoutout to the fans. "[The] other big relationship is that there are fans around the world, who have a connection to Coulson," he concluded. "When I meet them, it’s an honor."

During a recent interview with Variety, Gregg also addressed if he'd play Coulson again. "This seems like a real good time to announce that … I really don’t know," Gregg shared with a laugh. "Sorry. That was a little bit of quarantine sadism. I don’t know anything! It’s hard for me to imagine a scenario where I’d say, 'No, I’m too busy to put on whatever the latest version of the suit is and go play Phil Coulson.' I’m always thrilled when I see them changing timelines and exposing a multiverse in the cinematic [universe]. Because I think, 'Well, I’ve seen scenarios where I could be around!' So I really learned with this character to never say never, but I’m also really grateful for the ride that we had."

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST.

