Agents of SHIELD: Chloe Bennet Recalls Crying While Reading Final Script, Talks Her Last Day of Filming

✖

Agents of SHIELD is back tonight with its second episode of the final season, and fans are eager to see what's next for the team on their time-traveling adventures. With only 12 episodes left, the cast of the show is starting to reflect on their time on the series, and opening up about filming the finale. Recently, Chloe Bennet (Daisy Johnson/Quake) spoke to Playboy about Agents of SHIELD and revealed she was happy with her character's ending. She also talked about reading the final script for the first time and recalled her last day on set.

"I’m almost always the last person to see or read anything," Bennet shared. We get them very last-minute. I actually have video footage of me before reading it. I don’t know why I’m super dramatic, but I vividly remember the last script. I remember seeing it pop up in my e-mail— to have that finally pop up after seven years, knowing it was the last one, was pretty surreal. I kind of made a moment out of it: I lit a candle, I got a glass of wine, I read it, I cried. It was odd knowing we still had to shoot it, and it’s a big, big episode. Agents of SHIELD moved very quickly. Quarantine has been interesting, because it’s giving me a lot of time to reflect on how crazy, chaotic, and special that experience was."

"Oh my God. It was wild," Bennet added of her last day on set. "It was kind of a bummer because I was shooting fight sequences the whole time, and fights are the worst thing to shoot when you’re emotional. It’s like opposite sides of the brain. I was basically on the verge of tears all day, and it was emotionally draining. We had our wrap parties the same day. So as I was shooting these fights, we literally had actors from every season just showing up. It was a good 20-hour day; I’m still tired from it. And then cleaning out my trailer and walking off those stages—we shot on those stages for the past seven years, and like two days later they took them down. That meant it was really the end, and it has taken me this entire time in quarantine to kind of come to terms with that."

During the interview, Bennet also made comparisons between Agents of SHIELD and the current quarantine, saying it feels like a "real-life" episode. Recently, Bennet also teased that there will "definitely" be more surprise appearances in the final season, so we compiled a list of some of the major Agents of SHIELD players we'd like to see again.

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.