Agents of SHIELD Star Henry Simmons on Mack's Journey to Being a Leader

The final season of Agents of SHIELD is in full swing, and fans are eager to find out where their favorite characters will end up when their final adventure concludes. The team has come a long way since the show's inception, seeing a lot of changes, for example, Coulson is now an LMD (life model decoy). One of the show's stars, Henry Simmons (Mack), recently spoke to Collider about the series and revealed fans will be excited with the show's finale. He also talked about Mack's journey to becoming the Director of SHIELD.

“First of all, it was completely unexpected,” Simmons said of Mack becoming the leader. “When I went in there, I was just pretty much a mechanic. Gradually, he started fighting, and then things started picking up, and he became the leader of everyone. It’s a heck of a compliment because the writers and the producers felt that I was capable of being the leader of the team, and that meant a lot to me, from an actor’s point of view. It’s very different from running around and doing things, and being given directions. You’re actually the one who’s giving the directions to everyone, you’re driving all of the scenes, and you have to carry the emotional weight of the team, as opposed to just your individual self. To me, it was just one heck of a compliment to be given that responsibility, and I absolutely enjoyed it.”

"I think so. I think everyone will be happy," Simmons told Collider when asked if fans will be satisfied by the time SHIELD completes its final mission. "There are gonna be some fans that still want more, and I hope that's the case because you wanna leave people wanting more. But the way it wraps up, I can't say everyone's gonna be satisfied because I don’t think everyone will be satisfied, but I think everyone will accept the reality of the situation. I'll leave it at that."

The latest episode of Agents of SHIELD, "Know Your Onions," continued the team's time-travel adventures in 1931, and featured some unexpected twists for Ming-Na Wen's May as well as an exciting reference to Captain America: The First Avenger. Recently, Chloe Bennet (Daisy Johnson/Quake) teased that there will "definitely" be more surprise appearances in the final season, so we compiled a list of some of the major Agents of SHIELD players we'd like to see again. In addition to Enver Gjokaj's upcoming appearance as Agent Carter's Daniel Sousa, the first two episodes of the season featured the long-awaited return of Patton Oswalt as one of the many Koenigs.

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST.

