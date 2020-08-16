Agents of SHIELD: Kyle MacLachlan, Constance Zimmer, and More Guest Stars Say Goodbye
This week saw the series finale of Agents of SHIELD, which means the show's cast and crew have been sharing some epic behind-the-scenes photos on social media. The show's main cast (plus a couple of the seventh season's recurring stars) took to Instagram to say their goodbyes this week, and they're not the only ones. Many people who have appeared in the show throughout its seven-year run also took to the Internet this week to say goodbye to the Marvel series.
From original series regulars to occasional villains and fan-favorite guest stars, here are some farewell posts from people who have appeared on Agents of SHIELD throughout the years...
Brett Dalton (Grant Ward)
A toast to the agents. The fans. The friends I’ve made. The family I’ve been a part of. And the comic community that’s embraced us. I’m truly honored to have been a part of this show. And I’m proud to see you all thriving for 7 beautiful seasons @agentsofshield. Even though I died 3 times, I felt like I lived many more lives because of you ❤️❤️❤️ Thank you agents! And remember: HAIL HYDRA! @chloebennet @clarkgregg @motancharoen @mingna_wen @misterkarate @lil_henstridge @iain_decaestecker @realhenrysimmons @iambjbritt @simonkass @mallory_jansen @jasonomaraofficial @sarahfinncasting @marvel #wardlives #standwithward #hailhydra
Luke Mitchell (Lincoln Campbell)
Congrats #SHIELDfam!! WHAT A RIDE!! 👏💪🙏❤️💃🥳 #AgentsofSHIELD #AOS
Kyle MacLachlan (Cal Johnson/Zabo)
Constance Zimmer (Rosalind Price)
I can’t believe it’s the last mission for @agentsofshield tonight!! I am so beyond grateful to have been a part of this show! To get to work with such an incredible cast and crew (including @lil_henstridge, @mingna_wen not pictured) it was a dream come true. Thanks to all the fans who were so kind to try and keep #Rosalind alive. Congrats @motancharoen & @misterkarate for an incredible 7 season run and @clarkgregg for being my favorite person to share a burger with before all the blood...
Gabriel Luna (Robbie Reyes/Ghost Rider)
In honor of the tonight’s series finale of Marvel’s @agentsofshield, here is photo of me, @felipesmithart and #traddmoore watching the show together back at my old apartment in Hollywood. As you may know, Felipe is the creator of Robbie Reyes and Tradd was the OG artist on All New Ghost Rider, Robbie’s debut comic. I’ve thrown in a few other BTS pics as well. To the cast and crew of SHIELD, Working with y’all was some of the most fun I’ve had in my career. Thank you for 7 great seasons. 🔥💀🔥
Mallory Jansen (AIDA/Madame Hydra)
Raising a glass tonight to my @AgentsofSHIELD family. End of an era, but one you should all be incredibly proud of. Grateful to have had the opportunity to work with such a talented bunch 💕 pic.twitter.com/KgKXTg5aee— Mallory Jansen (@MalloryJansen) August 13, 2020
Briana Venskus (Agent Piper)
I don’t believe in luck... but damn, being a part of the @agentsofshield family feels pretty damn lucky 🖤✨
Maximilian Osinski (Agent Davis)
BTS of final ep. Couldn’t watch the @agentsofshield finale but wanted to say thank you to @motancharoen @misterkarate @clarkgregg @chloebennet @realhenrysimmons @lil_henstridge @jjward12 @mingna_wen @yosoycordova @iain_decaestecker @abcnetwork and everyone else I can’t fit into this long comment section who invited me for the ride. To all the cast and crew you guys worked hard and it payed off w/7 seasons & fans all over the 🌎 . It was a privilege.🦾 #davislives - again. #agentsofshield
Thomas E. Sullivan (Nathanial Malick)
Thank you for the adventure of a lifetime. Culver City, it’s a magical place. #AgentsofSHIELD
James Paxton (Young John Garrett)
AAAAND that’s all for John Garrett! FINALLY get to drop these Agents of Shield #bts pictures I’ve been holding onto. In case you couldn’t tell, working and hanging with all these amazing people was just as fun as it looks. I love everybody involved in this show and am honored to have gone on this insane ride. Couldn’t possibly thank everybody by name but here are some of my favorite shots...more to come... I hope you all enjoyed #thefinalmission Series Finale of @agentsofshield tonight 💥 PS- @thomasesullivan_ even though you betrayed me I still love ya brother and would be partners in chaos and anarchy with you anytime. #Garlick PPS- the video clip at the end is me just straight up geeking out taking a little video in the cockpit of the Zephyr and production having to remind me that we were about to roll cameras #agentsofshield
