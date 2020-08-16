Agents of SHIELD: Kyle MacLachlan, Constance Zimmer, and More Guest Stars Say Goodbye

By Jamie Jirak

This week saw the series finale of Agents of SHIELD, which means the show's cast and crew have been sharing some epic behind-the-scenes photos on social media. The show's main cast (plus a couple of the seventh season's recurring stars) took to Instagram to say their goodbyes this week, and they're not the only ones. Many people who have appeared in the show throughout its seven-year run also took to the Internet this week to say goodbye to the Marvel series.

From original series regulars to occasional villains and fan-favorite guest stars, here are some farewell posts from people who have appeared on Agents of SHIELD throughout the years...

Luke Mitchell (Lincoln Campbell)

Congrats #SHIELDfam!! WHAT A RIDE!! 👏💪🙏❤️💃🥳 #AgentsofSHIELD #AOS

Mallory Jansen (AIDA/Madame Hydra)

Briana Venskus (Agent Piper)

I don’t believe in luck... but damn, being a part of the @agentsofshield family feels pretty damn lucky 🖤✨

Thomas E. Sullivan (Nathanial Malick)

Thank you for the adventure of a lifetime. Culver City, it’s a magical place. #AgentsofSHIELD

