Agents of SHIELD’s Crew Shares Tons of Behind-the-Scenes Content

By Jamie Jirak

Agents of SHIELD was the first-ever television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it just ended its fantastic seven-year run. Many people involved with the series have been paying tribute to their time on the show. This week, most of the stars took to social media to post behind-the-scenes photos, and they're not the only ones. Many people who worked behind-the-scenes on the series have also posted fun photos of the cast, sets, and more from the last seven years.

Showrunners Maurissa Tancharoen and Jed Whedon both posted photos on Instagram this week as well as some of the series' writers, directors, and various crew members. You can check out a sample of some of their posts below...

More From Mo

Drew Z. Greenberg (Writer/Producer)

"Incredible People"

Incredible people, incredible time. Part One. #agentsofshield #bts

Group Shots

Incredible people. Incredible time. Part 2. #agentsofshield #bts

"Amazing Guest Stars"

And now a salute to some of our amazing guest stars #finalmission #agentsofshield #releasetheferrets

Songs and Smiles

Incredible people. Incredible time. Part 3. #agentsofshield #bts

Major Throwbacks

More more more part four. #agentsofshield #bts

Final Season Memories

And finally... memories from Season 7. The #agentsofshield finale airs tonight. This show has afforded me the opportunity to work with some of the most talented, collaborative, gifted, hilarious, dedicated people I’ve ever met. You know, it’s hard to believe now, but back when I started during Season 2, a Season 3 was in no way a given: there was some conventional wisdom out there that said we might be done then. And I found myself wondering at the time: if the show ends now, was it worth it to come on for such a short run? My answer, which took about .2 seconds to pop into my head, was a resounding YES. If it all ended then, if it had been one season and out for me, the chance to work on this show, with these people, in this environment was still so gratifying and healing and inspiring and... delightful. So I knew even then how lucky I am, how rare it is to have this kind of experience. I’m grateful to @motancharoen and @misterkarate and Jeff Bell for making space for me, for championing me, for reminding me how fun making TV can be. I’m grateful to the intensely talented and kind cast, the hard-working and brilliant artisans on our crew. And the writers - every one of them who spent time in that room, all those hours every day, for all those years, who inspired me, taught me, made me laugh... and taught me about fantasy football. Plus... Disneyland. This show was my home. I treasure every moment.

Thank You, SHIELD

Yes I’m spamming you because I don’t want you to forget us. Part 5. #agentsofshield #bts

