Agents of SHIELD’s Crew Shares Tons of Behind-the-Scenes Content

Agents of SHIELD was the first-ever television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it just ended its fantastic seven-year run. Many people involved with the series have been paying tribute to their time on the show. This week, most of the stars took to social media to post behind-the-scenes photos, and they're not the only ones. Many people who worked behind-the-scenes on the series have also posted fun photos of the cast, sets, and more from the last seven years.

Showrunners Maurissa Tancharoen and Jed Whedon both posted photos on Instagram this week as well as some of the series' writers, directors, and various crew members. You can check out a sample of some of their posts below...