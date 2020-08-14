Agents of SHIELD’s Crew Shares Tons of Behind-the-Scenes Content
Agents of SHIELD was the first-ever television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it just ended its fantastic seven-year run. Many people involved with the series have been paying tribute to their time on the show. This week, most of the stars took to social media to post behind-the-scenes photos, and they're not the only ones. Many people who worked behind-the-scenes on the series have also posted fun photos of the cast, sets, and more from the last seven years.
Showrunners Maurissa Tancharoen and Jed Whedon both posted photos on Instagram this week as well as some of the series' writers, directors, and various crew members. You can check out a sample of some of their posts below...
Maurissa Tancharoen (Executive Producer)
Jed Whedon (Executive Producer)
Here’s to us, who’s like us, damn few. Three pics: 1: My partners in crime. @motancharoen who I liked enough to marry obviously, and Jeff Bell, our best friend/mentor who taught us to trust the process and live the dream. 2: B in the pod she inspired. 3: The last photo I ever took on set. @chloebennet watching Clark and Ming from behind camera with us on the very last shot of the series, crying just a little bit. Writers, cast, crew, post, fans... Love my SHIELD family. Let’s not lose touch.
More From Mo
Drew Z. Greenberg (Writer/Producer)
"Incredible People"
Incredible people, incredible time. Part One. #agentsofshield #bts
Craig Titley (Writer/Producer)
Every day for the past 6 years of my life I was surrounded by the most amazing talented group of human beings - the writers of SHIELD. We worked hard, played hard, laughed hard and occasionally got crazy and partied like rock stars. Sometimes life gives you a brand new family when you least expect it. I love them all and am grateful for everything I learned from them and for all their creative and life inspiration. But especially: all the laugher. #finalmission #dreamteam #writersofshield #agentsofshield #marvel
Whitney Galitz (Costume Designer)
Looking back at past seasons from my time designing this show. From #scifi to future sci-fi to space to the past- we’ve made some pretty fun costumes and done some pretty fun stuff! It was a good run . . #agentsofshield #marvel #costume #costumedesign #costumedesigner #cosplay #scififantasy #tvproduction #bts #setlife #lovemyjob
Group Shots
Incredible people. Incredible time. Part 2. #agentsofshield #bts
"Amazing Guest Stars"
And now a salute to some of our amazing guest stars #finalmission #agentsofshield #releasetheferrets
More Costumes
Kevin Tancharoen (Director)
The end is here and it’s incredibly bittersweet. I’ve worked on 6 out of 7 seasons and have accumulated so many profound memories. Before this show I had never directed a single episode of TV. @Motancharoen @misterkarate Jeff Bell, @mtbradner and Jeph Loeb took a chance on me and it forever changed my life. The camaraderie, unity, laughter, passion and love made working on this show feel like going to a family party every day. I’ve learned so much and will always be indebted to this show and the people who inhabited this epoch. Here’s to the end of this incredible timeline! #agentsofshield
Songs and Smiles
Incredible people. Incredible time. Part 3. #agentsofshield #bts
Bear McCreary (Composer)
Major Throwbacks
Final Season Memories
And finally... memories from Season 7. The #agentsofshield finale airs tonight. This show has afforded me the opportunity to work with some of the most talented, collaborative, gifted, hilarious, dedicated people I’ve ever met. You know, it’s hard to believe now, but back when I started during Season 2, a Season 3 was in no way a given: there was some conventional wisdom out there that said we might be done then. And I found myself wondering at the time: if the show ends now, was it worth it to come on for such a short run? My answer, which took about .2 seconds to pop into my head, was a resounding YES. If it all ended then, if it had been one season and out for me, the chance to work on this show, with these people, in this environment was still so gratifying and healing and inspiring and... delightful. So I knew even then how lucky I am, how rare it is to have this kind of experience. I’m grateful to @motancharoen and @misterkarate and Jeff Bell for making space for me, for championing me, for reminding me how fun making TV can be. I’m grateful to the intensely talented and kind cast, the hard-working and brilliant artisans on our crew. And the writers - every one of them who spent time in that room, all those hours every day, for all those years, who inspired me, taught me, made me laugh... and taught me about fantasy football. Plus... Disneyland. This show was my home. I treasure every moment.
Thank You, SHIELD
Yes I’m spamming you because I don’t want you to forget us. Part 5. #agentsofshield #bts
