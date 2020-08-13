Agents of SHIELD Cast Shares Tons of Set Memories
Agents of SHIELD came to an end last night, and fans were extremely happy with the ending. While we're sad to see the show go, there's no denying seven is the perfect number of seasons, and they managed to make each one better than the last. In honor of the show's ending, the cast has been taking to Instagram this week to share tons of photos and memories from the series. We decided to round up all of the posts from the main cast this week, which featured so many epic behind-the-scenes photos.
Between pictures from the very first season to brand new content, we're getting emotional at all of the images shared by the cast this week. You can check out their posts below...
Clark Gregg's BTS Fest
prevnextView this post on Instagram
Stunts
prevnextView this post on Instagram
BTS from the stunt/fight units of #agantsofshield Amazing work from the action unit of Producer/Director Garry Brown, Tanner Gill and @timconnolly_one @stuntsunlimited and my stunt doubles Dane Farwell, Denny, Nick Brett and @vinnyobrien @stuntsunlimited team along with our incredible camera crew who were often in more danger than we were.
Ming's May Madness
prevnextView this post on Instagram
Spider-May🕷🕸 Remember this creepy moment between Enoch (played by the fab @obleyo) and Agent May in ep1? Well, the BTS was nothing like what you saw. We all cracked up as our director, kickass @ktanch and our beloved camera crew and stunt/rig team tried to figure out a pose where my legs did not look so,uh.....”Basic Instinct.” 😂😂😂 Side note: Nick Brett and I go way back. We worked together in #Streetfighter. He taught me my first wire stunt where #chunli flew across the room landing a sidekick into Bison. @agentsofshield @marvel @abcnetwork
Cool Crew
prevnextView this post on Instagram
Lil's Spam
prevnextView this post on Instagram
S.H.I.E.L.D S.P.A.M. 😭😍. Final fiiiiinal 2 hr finale this Wednesday 9/8c @abcnetwork 😫
Writers Galore
prevnextView this post on Instagram
Final mission #BTS - the fearless and talented #writersofshield
Badass BTS
prevnextView this post on Instagram
Chloe's Last Read
prevnextView this post on Instagram
Swipe to see an idiot. Took this video July 14 2019 right before I read my last #agentsofshield script. In true marvel fashion we never really knew what would happen to our characters until we read the scripts. For 7 years it was always a little treat to see a new one pop up in my email. A new chance to learn about the characters we spent so much time playing. In hindsight it’s pretty weird/hilarious that I filmed myself before and after reading the last one... cause like why? lol But also, makes good content. Anyway. This was me after simply READING the episode. So...Good luck to all of us trying to WATCH this shit tomorrow. 😈😭🤭( @agentsofshield the SERIES finale. Tomorrow night. Be there. )
Coulson Classics
prevnextView this post on Instagram
OGs
prevnext
Natalia's Sweet Words
prevnextView this post on Instagram
The true superpower of these fictional characters and the message of the team was their undying love and belief in humanity and our world. May we be more like them! May our love for each other, other living beings and our planet lead the way. I’ve said all that can be said during my 5 years on this show ... so I’ll say farewell with one word ... GRACIAS! Ayer, hoy y siempre ... La YoYo.
Wheels
prevnextView this post on Instagram
Unsung Heroes
prevnext
Henry's Memories
prevnextView this post on Instagram
I've been meaning to post this over a month ago, but I'm not extremely active on Instagram and I'm not obsessively interested in posting about myself. Hahaha! Anyway, I want to give a shout out to the Squad in episode 7 x 7, "The Totally Excellent Adventures of Mack and The D". All of them did a heck of a job in the episode, but more important they are all wonderful people! Just want to give them some love. @tippernewton @joleneandersen @yuantwins @ryandonowho
1950s
prevnextView this post on Instagram
BTS of #agentsofshield S7 ON LOCATION SHOOT: Means when we step out of our comfy studio and go elsewhere to shoot. It also means very early call times like 4 or 5am, especially if we’re daytime dependent. Yeah, Gorgeous vistas here, but too early in the morn! It takes an extra 30 mins to ride up to this spot from basecamp. (Where the trailers are allowed to park.) That’s why the girls’ hair are up in rollers. We get most everything done at basecamp, trek up the hill, then get last minute touch-ups right before shooting. As you can see, it takes MAJOR coordination of production, transpo, equipment, props, sets builders and designers, costumes, grips, lighting, hair, makeup, crew, stunt team, actors, extras, etc. Imagine you have to pack, move and unpack your whole house OVERNIGHT & hold a big event at 6am! That’s what happens on a tv show when we have to shoot on location. It always boggles my mind the incredible planning and efforts needed to shoot these scenes. Bravo to our Ragtag family for making what seems like the impossible possible. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Photos: 1) My buddy Natalia (@yosoycordova) & I with our stunt doubles, also named Natalie and Ming. Crazy coincidence, right? These women are incredible badasses. Ming Qui, I love her to pieces. She’s my mentor & sister. ❤️ 2) @jessiegraffpwr is another amazing woman who I admire & in awe of her kindness, power and passion. She’s also an @americaninjawarrior ! Don’t mess with her! 👊🏼💪🏼 3) @lil_henstridge and @chloebennet look so beautiful in their 50s attire. @clarkgregg is super dapper. 👍🏼👏🏼😘 I’m FEELING my WWII pilot uniform! Thanks to @whitneyhg for her great eye. BIG thanks to our costume department for all they contribute to helping us look the part. 😘🥰 4-8) Great views, sets, period cars/buses, surrounded by a hard working, fun loving, talented family. I feel really proud & privileged to have worked beside all of them. Love these peeps....Also, I need to pay more attention to Keith Potter when he’s doing the safety thing. 😂❤️ Written by the super sister team of Nora & Lilla Zuckerman, directed by the super chill but focused director, Nina Lopez-Corrado. 🥰
Our Favorite Team
prevnext
Jeff's Shots
prevnext
BRB Crying
prevnext
Bike BTS
prevnextView this post on Instagram
This is how they filmed me on a motorcycle in episode 7x7. The bike is attached to the truck in front of me, and the van you see behind me is where the cameras are. The van will speed up next to me and film everything they need. It looks crazy, but it's fun! Hahaha Yeah, I'm filming as we get into position. But trust me, when that truck starts going fast I have both hands tightly fastened on those handles. 🤣🤣😂😳
Joel's Gratitude
prevnextView this post on Instagram
We finished production over a year ago but with the final season airing we got a chance to revisit some great memories of this wonderful experience. I only got to be a part of this golden show because of these three people @motancharoen @misterkarate and Jeff Bell. They picked my tape among a few other actor tapes submitted and said “this guy”. And then continued to see something in what I was doing and kept me around for awhile. So I am deeply grateful to them for that. Thank you.
More From Mack
prevnextView this post on Instagram
Okay, over the next few days I'm going to press out all the BTS photos that have been given to me. These photos are all from episode 7x7. The first three photos show what a great time we had, the third photo being our director @jessebochco The fourth photo I put up because I'm feelin' frisky hahaha The fifth photo is Mack in uniform ready to wreck shop. The next photo is the robot...well, yeah...the robot. The last photo I titled: A fool on his makeup artists bike, racing during lunch. PS...the fool won!! 😆😄😂
So Much Fun
prevnextView this post on Instagram
Finale. Tonight. 9/8c. Blerrrrrrgh. Not sure what to say but we love you all SO MUCH, here are some quiiiite random bts. Trying my hardest not to post ones with big big spoilers in them 😈 @abcnetwork @marvel @agentsofshield ALSO doing a live watch along tonight. Link in bio. *correction... nooow the link is in bio* 😬
Enver's Goodbye
prevnextView this post on Instagram
Such a privilege to join the cast of @agentsofshield for the final season. Thanks @misterkarate @motancharoen @clarkgregg @chloebennet @jjward12 @wendywillming @yosoycordova @lil_henstridge @realhenrysimmons, Ian (is he on IG?) AND @mingna_wen ! and the entire cast and crew. It was such a blast making show you.
Love Them
prevView this post on Instagram
🖤 Had to repost this from the incredible wonder warrior that is @motancharoen 🔥 ・・・ Posting some #bts from all our years together as we gear up for #thefinalmission. #AgentsofSHIELD’s SERIES FINALE this Wednesday 9/8c on @abcnetwork. Thank you for sticking with us for seven seasons. Love, Mo and @misterkarate (Jed)
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.