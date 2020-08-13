Agents of SHIELD Cast Shares Tons of Set Memories

By Jamie Jirak

Agents of SHIELD came to an end last night, and fans were extremely happy with the ending. While we're sad to see the show go, there's no denying seven is the perfect number of seasons, and they managed to make each one better than the last. In honor of the show's ending, the cast has been taking to Instagram this week to share tons of photos and memories from the series. We decided to round up all of the posts from the main cast this week, which featured so many epic behind-the-scenes photos.

Between pictures from the very first season to brand new content, we're getting emotional at all of the images shared by the cast this week. You can check out their posts below...

Clark Gregg's BTS Fest

#agentsofshield #thefinalmission #BTSfest

Cool Crew

More #bts of the badass #crewofshield

Lil's Spam

S.H.I.E.L.D S.P.A.M. 😭😍. Final fiiiiinal 2 hr finale this Wednesday 9/8c @abcnetwork 😫

Writers Galore

Final mission #BTS - the fearless and talented #writersofshield

Badass BTS

The Final Mission #BTS #agentsofshield

Coulson Classics

Can’t stop, won’t stop. #agentsofshield #TheFinalMission

Wheels

BTS: Lola’s boyfriend.❤️ Sweet rides on #agentsofshield

1950s

BTS of #agentsofshield S7 ON LOCATION SHOOT: Means when we step out of our comfy studio and go elsewhere to shoot. It also means very early call times like 4 or 5am, especially if we’re daytime dependent. Yeah, Gorgeous vistas here, but too early in the morn! It takes an extra 30 mins to ride up to this spot from basecamp. (Where the trailers are allowed to park.) That’s why the girls’ hair are up in rollers. We get most everything done at basecamp, trek up the hill, then get last minute touch-ups right before shooting. As you can see, it takes MAJOR coordination of production, transpo, equipment, props, sets builders and designers, costumes, grips, lighting, hair, makeup, crew, stunt team, actors, extras, etc. Imagine you have to pack, move and unpack your whole house OVERNIGHT & hold a big event at 6am! That’s what happens on a tv show when we have to shoot on location. It always boggles my mind the incredible planning and efforts needed to shoot these scenes. Bravo to our Ragtag family for making what seems like the impossible possible. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Photos: 1) My buddy Natalia (@yosoycordova) & I with our stunt doubles, also named Natalie and Ming. Crazy coincidence, right? These women are incredible badasses. Ming Qui, I love her to pieces. She’s my mentor & sister. ❤️ 2) @jessiegraffpwr is another amazing woman who I admire & in awe of her kindness, power and passion. She’s also an @americaninjawarrior ! Don’t mess with her! 👊🏼💪🏼 3) @lil_henstridge and @chloebennet look so beautiful in their 50s attire. @clarkgregg is super dapper. 👍🏼👏🏼😘 I’m FEELING my WWII pilot uniform! Thanks to @whitneyhg for her great eye. BIG thanks to our costume department for all they contribute to helping us look the part. 😘🥰 4-8) Great views, sets, period cars/buses, surrounded by a hard working, fun loving, talented family. I feel really proud & privileged to have worked beside all of them. Love these peeps....Also, I need to pay more attention to Keith Potter when he’s doing the safety thing. 😂❤️ Written by the super sister team of Nora & Lilla Zuckerman, directed by the super chill but focused director, Nina Lopez-Corrado. 🥰

BRB Crying

ONE. MORE. SLEEP. @agentsofshield series finale. tomorrow 9pmEST.... hay, come watch along with with us on YouTube 🖤

Stan Lee

The man

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

