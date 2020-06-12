Agents of SHIELD: Natalia Cordova-Buckley Reveals Which Yo-Yo Prop She Was Eager to Keep

✖

Agents of SHIELD is coming to an end after seven seasons, which means the show's cast have been reminiscing about their time on the show. In a series of interviews with Collider, some of the cast have revealed which props they got to take home. Henry Simmons, who plays Mack, recently shared that he got to keep his character's iconic shotgun-axe. Collider recently asked Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena Rodriguez/Yo-Yo) if she got to keep any items from the show, and she gave an emotional reply.

“I only asked for one thing, and I asked for it, from my first year. I got a no, every single year, and finally, on the last day, they said, ‘Yes, you can take that.’ The only thing I asked for and the only thing I took, because I don’t believe in taking anything that’s not mine, especially because so many of those props and so much of the wardrobe is so special to the people who created it and can be used again, instead of being in my closet or in my house, were her boots. It makes me choke up a little bit, but every step Yo-Yo took, I took with those boots. I never took them off. Those are precious to me,” Cordova-Buckley revealed

She added, "Right now, they live in the nicest area of my closet, with my shoes, and they’re just sitting there, on my shelf of shoes. I haven’t worn them as Natalia. There was a real character thing with me and those boots. They’re steel-toed, so they each weigh two pounds or more. The way Yo-Yo walks and stands has a lot to do with the weight of those boots, which is how I interpreted the weight of having a superpower for a human. So, I wanted to give it at least a year, for my body to forget that feeling. I feel like, if I put them on, I might start balling ‘cause of how much I’m gonna miss walking onto set with those boots. That’s definitely my most fond memory of this whole experience, the feeling that I would get, driving onto set, or finally being dressed, with my hair and make-up done, and I’m Yo-Yo, in my boots, and I get to walk from my trailer to the stages. That short walk from my trailer to the stages meant everything. It was my transformation into Yo-Yo. It meant that I got to do what I love and make a living out of it. I always called it my path of gratitude, and those boots had a lot to do with it. So, I wanted to give it some time before I re-wear them, but I’m sure that I’ll wear them, as myself, for the rest of my life, at some point."

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST.

